Greens leader Adam Bandt calls for measures to protect emissions-reduction targets

Steps must be taken to prevent future governments from lowering emissions reduction targets, which Greens leader Adam Bandt has called for.

As negotiations on Labor’s climate bill continue, Mr Bandt said he also wants to ensure that governments are not restricted from raising the target going forward.

The new government is set to introduce a climate bill this week when parliament meets for the first time since the election.

The bill would set an emissions reduction target of 43 percent by 2030, as well as net zero by 2050, with the relevant minister also required to inform about how the targets are being achieved.

The Greens have called for the 43 percent target to be raised, saying this figure should be seen as a floor, not a ceiling.

Mr Bandt said he wanted to ensure that climate action could not be reduced by future governments.

“You can’t come under this weak target of the government, but it shouldn’t be a ceiling either,” he told reporters in Canberra.

“It cannot create obstacles in the future for governments that may be more climate-ambitious to meet the target.

“We don’t want Pauline Hanson and Clive Palmer to put a handbrake on future governments that listen to the science and overturn the target.

‘At the moment, too, the legislation does not oblige the government to do anything.’

The Greens have also called for a halt to new coal and gas projects as part of the climate bill.

The party has yet to determine its final stance on the bill, which will be determined after negotiations with the government.

Mr Bandt said the Greens were approaching the negotiations in good faith.

“Our preference is for this parliament to improve and approve climate legislation, we have some issues with the bill that has been released,” he said.

“Even though we’re going to have disagreements here about how quickly we need to cut emissions and what the goal should be, everyone should agree that we can’t open new coal and gas projects.”

The legislation would require the support of all 12 Greens and an additional Senate cross-bencher to pass.

Independent Senator David Pocock said 43 percent was not enough and more action was needed.

However, he indicated that he had not seen the draft law.

“There is a community expectation that we are legislating, we need certainty for investment and for our community and to be on the path to being good international citizens,” he said.

“I’ve talked publicly that it should be a floor, not a ceiling, and that we need to make it so that we can really ramp up the ambition.”

Opposition spokeswoman Michaelia Cash said the coalition supported net-zero emissions by 2050, but was unlikely to support the bill.

“We are not going to destroy the Australian economy,” she told reporters in Canberra.

“We are committed to net zero by 2050 using technology, not taxes … the coalition’s position is very, very clear.”