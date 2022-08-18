Greens leader Adam Bandt calling for Scott Morrison to be punished by Parliament

<!–

Scott Morrison could be questioned by a powerful parliamentary committee over his secret appointment to additional ministerial portfolios.

Greens leader Adam Bandt has written to House Speaker Milton Dick asking that the matter be referred to the Privileges Committee to investigate whether there had been any violation or contempt of parliament.

The committee would assess whether the former prime minister deliberately misled the lower house, Bandt said.

Mr Morrison has secretly appointed himself to the Finance, Treasury, Health, Home and Resources portfolios between March 2020 and May 2021.

“Scott Morrison’s contempt for the Australian people can also be a contempt for Parliament…I want him to be held accountable,” Mr Bandt said in a statement.

The leader of the Greens has urged the chairman to consider his request urgently.

Meanwhile, former senior cabinet minister Bridget McKenzie says the former prime minister violated the Liberal-National coalition agreement by keeping his ministerial appointments secret.

The Nationals senator said Mr Morrison’s decision showed “complete disrespect” for her party.

“Our coalition arrangements are a negotiated outcome and they include a ratio of cabinet portfolios in a coalition government,” she told ABC Radio on Thursday.

“By essentially taking away the authority of one of those ministers and giving it to a liberal minister… he has violated the coalition agreement.

“It showed a total disrespect for the second ruling party … the National Party would not have agreed to remove any of its ministers.”

The former leader called his former ministerial colleague Karen Andrews on Thursday morning to apologize, AAP has understood.

Mr Morrison had previously personally apologized to former Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and former Treasury Secretary Mathias Cormann for keeping his appointments secret in their portfolios, but not to Ms Andrews.

But Morrison also owes his apologies to the Australian public, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.

“It is the Australian people who have been kept in complete limbo when his shadow government was at work, it is the Australian people who have seen their democracy undermined by the activities of the former coalition government,” he told reporters on Thursday.

Andrews was the first Liberal to call on the former prime minister to resign from parliament after telling media on Wednesday that he had secretly taken over the five portfolios in the national interest.

She said she did not understand the need for secrecy surrounding the agreements.

“Transparency is incredibly important,” Ms Andrews told Sky News.

“If you take care of contingencies, that’s a good thing… but they had to be done in the context of good governance.”

Mr Dutton said he would have told Mr Morrison it was “inappropriate for him to assume these powers” if he had been consulted at the time.

“Most people want to move on and deal with things that are more important, the rising cost of living,” he said.

“He’s apologized, he’s no longer occupying the office, and there’s not much you can walk over.”

Morrison said he kept the scrolls confidential because he “didn’t want to undermine ministers’ confidence in the performance of their duties”.

He said he only used the extra powers once to block a gas drilling project off the coast of NSW.

That decision, taken in 2021, is the subject of an appeal in federal court.

Nationals MP Keith Pitt had the asset portfolio at the time.

Mr Albanese asks the Solicitor General for advice on whether his predecessor’s actions have legal implications.