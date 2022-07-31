Greens leader Adam Bandt accuses Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of channeling Scott Morrison

Greens leader Adam Bandt has accused Anthony Albanese of “recycling” Scott Morrison’s lines on coal ahead of a week in which the underage party is embroiled in negotiations with the government over Labor’s climate change bill.

The Greens want all new coal and gas projects to be banned and a target higher than Labour’s proposed 43 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

However, Mr Albanian ruled out that hope.

Instead, Labor has admitted that the 43 percent cut will be a ‘floor’ rather than a ‘ceiling’.

Greens leader Adam Bandt, seen here at a climate change protest, wants a ban on all new coal and gas projects

While the Albanian government can pass its bill through the lower house without amendments, they need the support of the Greens and a cross-bencher, or possibly opposition members crossing the floor, to get it through the Senate.

Mr Bandt called Labor’s stance “disappointing” and compared it to the previous Morrison administration’s stance on climate change.

“I know the PM recycles lines over so-called clean coal, but that is ultimately an untenable position,” Mr Bandt told Sky News on Sunday.

Clean coal is the process of capturing emissions from the burning fossil fuel, which is still a largely unproven technology on a large scale.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has indicated that Labor will not ban new coal and gas projects and will stick to the proposed 43 percent reduction in emissions

Mr Brandt did not suggest that Mr Albanese would copy Morrison’s 2017 stunt to bring a lump of coal into Parliamentary Question Time.

“This is coal,” the then treasurer teased, waving the lump provided by the Minerals Council of Australia.

“Don’t be afraid, don’t be afraid.”

Mr Bandt said it wasn’t enough for Mr Albanese to be “less terrible” than the Morrison government, but he expressed his optimism about the negotiations with the Labor leader and said it was the voters’ clear mandate used to be.

“We are able to have clear lines of communication and good conversations – we don’t always agree – but that’s politics, we’re in different parties,” he said.

“I think he is someone I respect personally, I can certainly have conversations with him and I hope that in the course of this parliament, where, as I said, the power is shared, and we will have to work together, that will serve us well.’

While Mr Bandt has the authority to negotiate on behalf of his party, any deal he makes must be ratified by the Greens party chamber.

Mr Bandt will return negotiated concessions to the banquet hall Monday, Tuesday and Thursday ahead of a proposed vote in the House after the last meeting.

“The vote will be taken before the end of the week,” he told Sky News.

“We will have the discussions and I will take a position with my colleagues.

‘In the end, the banquet hall gets the word about how we vote in the (lower) chamber and how we vote in the Senate.’

There is still a chance that the bill will be postponed in the House of Representatives until parliament is back in session in September.

Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison brought a lump of coal to Parliament when he was treasurer in 2017

But Climate Change Secretary Chris Bowen has expressed his intention to pass legislation this week to come before the Senate next month.

Whether any Greens amendments to the House of Representatives, where the government has a majority, or the Senate will be moved will also be up for debate.

The Greens hold the balance of power in the Senate, where the government needs the minor party and one extra vote to pass legislation that the opposition does not support.

“One of the reasons we’ve seen Greens vote up in this election is that people want us to work constructively with the new government but urge them to do better,” Mr Bandt said.

Victoria’s Loy Yang power station gives off steam, arguing ‘clean coal’ would be one way to continue using fossil fuels

‘That is the approach we are taking and it will have to be a parliament where everyone gets a little.

“The whole ‘it’s my way or the highway’ policy was rejected by the people in the elections.”

The Greens are also pushing for a moratorium on new coal and gas projects, something the government has ruled out.

“If you pass legislation on the one hand…one week to say let’s talk pollution reduction…and the next week you start opening the Beetaloo Basin or other projects, you would target out of the sky can blow water,’ Mr Bandt said.