Greens demand a TWO YEAR rent freeze for every single Australian tenant

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The Greens are calling for a national rent freeze for two years, so that incomes can catch up with rising prices.

The party also wants the rent increases to be capped at two percent per 24 months when the two-year suspension ends.

In the 12 months to June, rents rose 9.1 percent in capital cities and 10.8 percent in regional areas, data from CoreLogic shows.

Greens housing spokesman Max Chandler-Mather pictured left with leader Adam Bandt

Greens Housing spokesman Max Chandler-Mather said: ‘Rentals are spiraling out of control, millions of Australian tenants are struggling to pay the rent.

“Unless the government wants more families to sleep in their cars, they must do their job and act now to prevent this crisis from turning into a national tragedy.”

According to the proposal, wages would catch up with rent by the end of the decade.

However, economists fear that the proposal would have serious consequences and could even increase rents in the long run.

Brendan Coates, economist at the Grattan Institute, said a rent freeze would deter developers from building much-needed new homes in Australia.

“Rent control has a tantalizing, intuitive appeal, which is that if you actually cap rent increases, you’re going to protect tenants who struggle to afford higher rents,” he told the ABC.

“But it can also come at a huge cost in the long run, which is that having rent control limits the market’s ability to tell investors, developers and everyone else that we need more housing.

‘And you can have a situation in which the existing housing stock is in principle not properly maintained and there is less new construction.’

Mr Coates said increasing housing allowance – government payments to low-income Aussies – would be a smarter short-term measure.

The Greens also proposed ending landless evictions, allowing landlords to evict tenants without reason if they are no longer under fixed-term leases, and minimum standards for rental properties.

The party pointed to rent freezes during the pandemic and the use of rent controls around the world to support its proposal.

In the 12 months to June, rents rose 9.1 percent in capital cities and 10.8 percent in regional areas, data from CoreLogic shows. Pictured: Sydney

While rent control measures are often criticized as discouraging the construction of more low-cost rental housing, Mr Chandler-Mather said there was no evidence that rent stabilization and rent control reduced housing supply in the study on the topic.

“In some cases, that increases the supply of affordable homes to buy because some investors could sell their homes, which is actually a good thing,” said Mr Chandler-Mather.

He added that rent control should be seen as part of a holistic strategy to improve housing affordability, such as introducing a vacancy tax, phasing out negative gearing and capital gains exemptions, and building more public and social housing.

The policy proposal follows a report showing that renting has become so expensive and hard to find that it prevents workers from moving to regions for new jobs.