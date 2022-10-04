Greens Councillor Jonathan Sriranganathan arrested for allegedly trespassing at Brisbane expo

<!–

A controversial Greens councilor has hit out at police after he was handcuffed and arrested at a defense industry fair.

Brisbane City Councilor Jonathan Sriranganathan took part in what he says was a ‘peaceful’ protest at the Land Forces International Land Defense Exposition in the Queensland capital on Tuesday.

The councilor had called the show, held at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre, a ‘killer machine exhibition’.

He called the ‘Queensland Police State’ to make the arrest.

The councilor said he was arrested while standing on a public road, but police alleged he entered a restricted area past a security barrier.

He had also allegedly tried to prevent people from entering the premises.

“The 34-year-old man was asked to leave on several occasions and allegedly refused to comply,” police said.

“He was subsequently remanded in custody in connection with the intrusion.

‘During his arrest it is alleged that he resisted the police.’

But Cr Sriranganathan took to social media and said he had been at a ‘peaceful gathering’ when he was arrested and that he had not trespassed.

“Queensland is still a police state,” he said.

I have just been arrested for ‘trespassing’ for taking part in a peaceful assembly against the Army’s military weapons display while standing outside the convention center on a public footpath.’

He said a convention center employee told him he was entering while he was out on the sidewalk.

“I asked to see evidence that the footpath I was on was not public/government land, but he wasn’t interested in a respectful conversation – he just ordered me to move,” Cr Sriranganathan said.

‘He then asked police officers to take action and they arrested me for trespassing.’

Cr Sriranganathan was charged with one count of trespassing and obstructing police and bailed to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on October 19.

He said it was ‘annoying’ that the strict bail conditions did not allow him to protest further at the land force exhibition.

Supporters took to social media to defend the councillor, showing a photo of him in a rainbow hat and red trousers, standing next to a police officer.

Ben Pennings said Cr Sriraganathan was arrested for ‘doing his job’ and said the arrest was ‘stupid/bogus’.

The councilor was part of a protest against the monarchy last month and has been an active voice for climate change and black lives matter.