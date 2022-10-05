Greenpeace protesters storm Liz Truss’s first Tory conference speech as party leader

<!–

Greenpeace protesters managed to storm Liz Truss’s first Tory conference speech as party leader with a flag reading “who voted for this?”

The two women – who were protesting the Prime Minister’s support for fracking – were bundled off by security amid chants of ‘out, out, out’ from party members.

Ms Truss could be heard saying ‘Let’s get them removed’ after noting the noisy protest, before receiving a standing ovation from the attendees.

After a rally in Birmingham marred by divisions over tax rates and benefits, the Prime Minister had pleaded with her troops to get behind her vision of ‘a new Britain for a new era’.

Mrs Truss said she was determined to take the country through the ‘storm’ of the global economic crisis following Covid and the war in Ukraine. “I refused to leave our great country to decay,” she said.

In a very personal appeal, she said she had ‘struggled’ to be where she is – and told how she went to a comprehensive school and once gained a junior air hostess badge, while her brothers received a junior pilot badge.

She insisted they should ignore the noise from those who disagree with her policies, saying “when there’s change, there’s disruption”.

“Not everyone will be in favor,” she told activists. ‘But everyone will benefit from the result – a growing economy and a better future.’

After taking to the stage for Moving on Up by M People and watched by husband Hugh, the Prime Minister pledged to prioritize frontline small business ‘heroes’ over ‘middlemen’ who want high tax and red tape.

“From broadcast to podcast, they’re selling the same old answers … more taxes, more regulation and more interference,” she said.

‘Wrong, wrong, wrong. We see the anti-growth coalition holding us back.’