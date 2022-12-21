Greenfields man arrested after alleged sexual assault of girl at Madora Bay, Mandurah, WA

Charged with unlawful and indecent assault and will appear in court on Wednesday

A tip from the community led to the arrest of a man, 48, at his home in Greenfields

WA police launched a manhunt to track down the alleged attacker and shared CCTV footage

Footage has emerged of the dramatic moment when police tracked down a man accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl while sunbathing on a popular beach.

Western Australia police launched a desperate search after a man allegedly approached and indecently touched a 17-year-old girl in a brutal attack as she lay on sand in Madora Bay, 41 miles south of Perth on Monday.

He was captured on CCTV leaving the beach shortly afterwards and walking towards Karinga Road.

The girl reported the alleged incident when the police began a public appeal for help in tracking down her alleged attacker and released footage of a long-haired man leaving the beach.

A man is accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl while she was sunbathing in Madora Bay on Sunday (pictured)

Within 24 hours, Mandurah detectives had arrested a 48-year-old man at his home in Greenfields following a tip from the community.

Footage shows how the barefoot man, dressed in a T-shirt and trousers with handcuffs on, is escorted from the house by the police.

He was charged with unlawful and indecent assault and spent the night behind bars.

The man will appear before Mandurah Magistrates Court later on Wednesday.

Detectives thanked the community for helping track down the alleged attacker.

A tip from the public led to the arrest of a Greenfields man on Tuesday

Police have asked for help in identifying a man who left Madora Bay on Monday

“On Monday afternoon, we put out an appeal to our local community to help us with this investigation, and the response we received was significant,” said Detective Senior Sergeant Tony Rosenberg.

“Our appeal was widely shared across social media and the arrest we made is a direct result of information community members provided to Crime Stoppers.

“On behalf of Mandurah Detectives and the local police force, I thank everyone who shared our call, and thank those members of the community who contacted Crime Stoppers with information that proved vital to our investigation.”