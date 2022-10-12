Greener trucking would benefit disadvantaged Californians more than greener buildings

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 public domain



As Californians work toward a publicly declared goal of carbon neutrality by 2045, Golden State residents can reap additional benefits such as cleaner air, widespread public health improvements and related cost savings, according to researchers at the University of California, Irvine. But the extent to which these benefits will be shared by all stakeholders, including historically disadvantaged communities, remains a matter of debate.

In a recently published article in nature communication, an interdisciplinary team of UCI scientists quantified the health benefits of different decarbonization scenarios. One involved powering buildings using renewable electricity and driving cleaner trucks to meet the state’s greenhouse gas targets. The second option focused on using renewable gas instead of renewable electricity for building energy and using even cleaner trucks to meet greenhouse gas targets, as using renewable gas in buildings does not deliver as much CO2 reduction as renewables. electricity, the researchers said. .

Through an analysis that combines physical, epidemiological and statistical models, the team at UCI’s Advanced Power and Energy Program showed that while greener buildings would deliver about a 15 percent improvement in health outcomes for the broad state population, the elimination of greenhouse gases (and other forms of air pollution) due to heavy road transportation would more directly benefit low-income Californians who live and work closer to the state’s ports, industrial facilities, and highways.

“Socially and economically disadvantaged communities are disproportionately affected by air pollution,” said co-senior co-author Scott Samuelsen, founder and director of APEP and UCI professor of mechanical, aerospace and environmental engineering. “As California is committed to a carbon-neutral future, it makes sense to assess the impact of climate policies on urban air quality for the general population and particularly underserved communities.”

In all cases, air quality improved in line with climate policy implementation, he said. However, the results varied depending on the technology and fuel switching options applied in the individual end-use sectors. Such policy trade-offs emphasize the importance of considering environmental justice implications when developing approaches to climate mitigation, Samuelsen emphasized.

Co-author Steve Davis, UCI Professor of Earth Systems Science, said the study results prove that the additional benefits of air quality could, in principle, significantly offset the costs associated with programs to tackle global warming, further explaining why the progressive pursuit of climate-energy policy .

“Despite differences in the distribution of health benefits, our work shows that decarbonization will always be a powerful force for justice,” Davis said. “The challenge of meeting California’s carbon neutrality target by 2045 requires major emissions reductions across all sectors of the economy. The electrification of both buildings and heavy vehicles must be prioritized because of the benefits outlined in our study.”

More information:

Shupeng Zhu et al, Decarbonization will lead to a more equitable air quality in California, nature communication (2022). Shupeng Zhu et al, Decarbonization will lead to a more equitable air quality in California,(2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-022-33295-9

Provided by the University of California, Irvine

