Green retained for West Indies T20s as Australia take cautious approach ahead of World Cup
“We have and are taking a cautious approach with the World Cup on the near horizon,” national selector George Bailey said. “The return of four key players gives us the opportunity to take a conservative path with minor issues and resolve them well in time for the World Cup. As such, we expect Kane and Ashton to return for the next series against England .”
He is not part of the World Cup 15 but is now the front-runner should it be necessary to make late changes or if injuries occur during the tournament.
“It’s probably opportunistic, the way he comes in with the opening position with clear Davey Warner not there and a few other players in our World Cup 15,” Australia head coach Andrew McDonald said after the final game in Hyderabad.
Coincidentally, but he took that opportunity. We thought he had the skill when we executed our strategy before we got here. And he took on some of the best bowlers in the world of cricket. You could argue Jasprit [Bumrah] is one of the best T20 bowlers ever. So to do that you have to work your way through that situation tonight, and doing it two out of three times is very impressive and bodes well.”
Sean Abbott and Daniel Sams, who were also part of the India tour, have been retained for the West Indies matches.
Australia squad for the West Indies T20Is Aaron Finch, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa