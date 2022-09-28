Green retained for West Indies T20s as Australia take cautious approach ahead of World Cup

Cameron Green has been retained in the Australian T20 squad for the two games against the West Indies next week in Queensland as a “cautious” approach is taken with several injuries around the squad.

However, Mitchell Marsh (ankle), Marcus Stoinis (side) and Mitchell Starc (knee) all return to start Australia’s final stretch in the T20 World Cup after completing the trip to India alongside David Warner, who was equipped with those three games.

Kane Richardson and Ashton Agar, who flew back from India early after sustaining minor injuries, will not be part of the West Indian series at the Gold Coast and Brisbane, but are expected to be in the three games against England that follow.

“We have and are taking a cautious approach with the World Cup on the near horizon,” national selector George Bailey said. “The return of four key players gives us the opportunity to take a conservative path with minor issues and resolve them well in time for the World Cup. As such, we expect Kane and Ashton to return for the next series against England .”

He is not part of the World Cup 15 but is now the front-runner should it be necessary to make late changes or if injuries occur during the tournament.

“It’s probably opportunistic, the way he comes in with the opening position with clear Davey Warner not there and a few other players in our World Cup 15,” Australia head coach Andrew McDonald said after the final game in Hyderabad.

Coincidentally, but he took that opportunity. We thought he had the skill when we executed our strategy before we got here. And he took on some of the best bowlers in the world of cricket. You could argue Jasprit [Bumrah] is one of the best T20 bowlers ever. So to do that you have to work your way through that situation tonight, and doing it two out of three times is very impressive and bodes well.”

Sean Abbott and Daniel Sams, who were also part of the India tour, have been retained for the West Indies matches.