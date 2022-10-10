Green-Poole incident puts fragility of chemistry into perspective for Raptors

Could it ever happen here?

That’s the question NBA teams have probably been asking themselves ever since the video Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green’s unprovoked sucker punch went public and viral late last week (sorry, in practice trash – Jordan Poole’s apparent sin – doesn’t justify being attacked while defenseless).

The Warriors are the NBA model franchise, a consistent winner and home to some of the most respected stars in the sport, so it seems fair to conclude that some kind of madness can happen anywhere.

For example, the Toronto Raptors place great value on team chemistry. They actively cultivate it with an off-season program that regularly brings their team together in low-pressure environments to help grow and deepen the tires. They draft and hire players who they believe will not only fit into the existing group, but also enhance the chemistry already in place, such as redrawing respected veteran and widely recognized NBA good guy Thaddeus Young or adding by Otto Porter Jr. – another high-character veteran.

With their first high lottery pick in years, the Raptors sifted through a talented pool of candidates to pick Scottie Barnes, who – in addition to being wonderfully gifted and intensely competitive – had a well-deserved reputation as a fun and positive teammate.

But team building is fragile and everything can change in the blink of an eye, as the Green video shows.

Therefore, no one within the NBA or, more relevantly, the Warriors Green is loudly condemning or calling for his suspension or dismissal. There is a definite ‘there but for the grace of God’ vibe to the whole thing, and why so much of the concern is that the evidence of what would be a crime in another walk of life became public, rather than the act yourself.

Knowing that your team can go viral in an instant if the wrong time goes public, you tend to keep harsh judgments about what goes on in other people’s homes to yourself.

“First, for the record, I like to mind my business,” said Raptors guard Fred VanVleet, one of the team’s leaders and the person who so often has to speak publicly about thorny issues. “[The Warriors situation] is nobody’s business and I know it’s gone public which is a shame…

“But in general you never really know what you’ve got [in terms of chemistry] until you hit a setback,” added VanVleet. “You wouldn’t want that setback to come from within. Usually you handle it internally, but again, we’ll see.”

It’s more likely we won’t, but that doesn’t mean things won’t happen.

The Raptors are in the early stages of a long, intense journey that – if all goes well – will keep them together almost night and day for most of the next seven months. There will be long flights, sleepless nights, injuries, breakdowns, fights, quarrels, and hopefully enough victories through it all that there will be something to celebrate at the end.

Things will go wrong. The challenge is to make sure the issues are resolved before anyone feels justified – if only for a moment – to punch a teammate in the face.

“For our group, it’s just a matter of ironing out, seeing how we can continue to improve and grow,” says VanVleet. “We have a lot of different tracks and a lot of different talents growing at different speeds. It’s a funky group. Sometimes you have to put it together and see what’s best for the team.”

The Warriors’ situation is at the extreme end of what happens when groups of competitive men used to expressing themselves physically are pushed together for long periods of time. No one who has played sports at a serious level can be unfamiliar with teammates – even friendly ones – who get heated and emotions overflow. But almost always a ‘fight’ is a lot of talking, some pushing or harmless slaps before the parties part ways.

But then again, everyone should know by now that the environment where professional athletes work bears almost no resemblance to where the rest of us mere mortals go to earn our daily bread.

The requirements are different, the rewards are different and the rules are different.

For example, in a ‘normal’ work environment, Green would be fired immediately and almost certainly face criminal charges, while Poole would be able to file a lawsuit. Based on the video, it’s almost impossible to claim otherwise.

But in the NBA?

The whole incident may have been swept under the rug and never talked about publicly TMZ Sports didn’t get the clip of the blink-of-an-eye moment. To the extent that it was addressed, it would be handled ‘in-house’.

In professional sports, the priority is always to win matches first and – a close second – to manage public perception.

That’s why even reasonable minds like Warriors head coach Steve Kerr seemed as upset about the leaked evidence as the crime itself.

For the Raptors, the hope is that they won’t face a moment as explosive as what happened in Golden State while acknowledging that regardless of the precautions taken, things will happen.

“I think you have to give credit to the management and the technical staff. They have their hands full putting together a dressing room that works before we even take the field,” said VanVleet. “I think we did a good job rebuilding that. It feels more like a Raptors team now.

“I know that after the championship we had to find the best available. It seems we have more of our choices and our boys and boys that fit the mold and we have to keep growing that. And the best way to do that is to come to work every day and keep winning ball games. When you win games, everyone is happy.”

You would hope. The Warriors are the defending NBA champions and have won four titles in the past eight years.