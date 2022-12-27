Green injury scare threatens Australia’s bowling resources to push for victory

A complicating factor for Starc and Green are the ICC regulations which do not allow bowlers to wear tape or straps on their bowling hand, meaning they are unlikely to be able to protect their injuries.
Captain Pat Cummins and Scott Boland are the other two frontline fasts, while Nathan Lyon can expect a heavy workload if resources are stretched. Travis Head’s spin, who has gained useful wickets this year, and Marnus Labuschagne’s combination of leg spin and mid-pace could also be called upon. Australia secured victory against the West Indies in Perth earlier this season without Cummins in the second innings when he suffered a quadriceps injury.
It was a busy day for medics in sweltering conditions that touched 40 degrees in Melbourne. Warner started cramping in the 56th when he was in the 120 and they returned in more severe form as he neared his double century in the final session.
After a long treatment in the gardens, he brought out the milestone but after barely being able to celebrate he could not resume and was helped off the field. However, after rehydrating in the locker room, the symptoms were positive for him after the game.
The extreme heat is expected to dissipate overnight with a high of 28 degrees forecast for Wednesday and the possibility of some showers disrupting play. The last two days are scheduled to be dry.
At the close of the second day, Australia held a lead of 197 having flayed the South African attack in a late session that brought 155 runs from 28 overs. Only 79 of the day’s allotment of 90 overs were completed due to several stoppages, largely caused by the heat, which saw an extra break for drinks and cramp treatments.