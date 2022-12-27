Green injury scare threatens Australia’s bowling resources to push for victory

Australia face the prospect of pressing for victory against South Africa at the MCG with a depleted bowling attack after all-rounder Cameron Green joined Mitchell Starc with a finger injury, but David Warner is expected to be able to resume his double century on the third day after he retired hurt with cramps.

Green was hit in the glove by a 144km/h pitch from Anrich Nortje late on the second day that caused his right index finger to bleed. Initially, the physio and doctor tried to patch him up in the outfield, but he went off the ground and was sent to a scanner after the play.

Green’s injury scare follows that of Starc, who dislocated the tip of his left middle finger trying to catch a long ball during the opening day game. An AC spokesman said Starc was available to take more part in the match and had a brief release on the nets ahead of Tuesday’s game, although he is understood to be a big doubt for the Sydney Test. It remains to be seen if he will bat as Australia already have a sizeable lead.

A complicating factor for Starc and Green are the ICC regulations which do not allow bowlers to wear tape or straps on their bowling hand, meaning they are unlikely to be able to protect their injuries.

Captain Pat Cummins and Scott Boland are the other two frontline fasts, while Nathan Lyon can expect a heavy workload if resources are stretched. Travis Head’s spin, who has gained useful wickets this year, and Marnus Labuschagne’s combination of leg spin and mid-pace could also be called upon. Australia secured victory against the West Indies in Perth earlier this season without Cummins in the second innings when he suffered a quadriceps injury.

It was a busy day for medics in sweltering conditions that touched 40 degrees in Melbourne. Warner started cramping in the 56th when he was in the 120 and they returned in more severe form as he neared his double century in the final session.

After a long treatment in the gardens, he brought out the milestone but after barely being able to celebrate he could not resume and was helped off the field. However, after rehydrating in the locker room, the symptoms were positive for him after the game.

“I think he’s fine now,” Steven Smith said. “He’s had some fluids. He’s been in the ice bath. He was eating something earlier so I hope he can get up okay and head out tomorrow. Comfortable day the crease. The kids were cramping left, right, and center.”

The extreme heat is expected to dissipate overnight with a high of 28 degrees forecast for Wednesday and the possibility of some showers disrupting play. The last two days are scheduled to be dry.