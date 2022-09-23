Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong spotted on a beach in Miami

Green Day singer and guitarist Bille Joe Armstrong has been spotted basking in the sun on Miami Beach.

Exclusive DailyMail.com photos show the rocker swimming in the ocean and showing off his many tattoos on his shoulders and chest.

He was accompanied by his wife Adrienne Armstrong, 52, lounging in the VIP cabanas of their luxury beachfront hotel. The pair were later seen packing their belongings and walking back to the hotel together.

And he wasn’t the only “American Idiot” to enjoy the Miami sun.

green day bassist Mike Dirnt and wife Brittany Cade Dirnt were also spotted by DailyMail.com during a beach day in Miami.

The pair wore baseball caps to protect themselves from the sun and cancer survivor Brittany showed off her killer beach body while 50-year-old Dirnt showed off his tattoos.

The only missing member of the iconic rock band was drummer Tré Cool.

He seems to be taking a much needed break from touring. The band’s next show is scheduled for Saturday, September 24 at the Firefly music festival in Dover, Delaware

In February, Green Day announced that they had canceled their concert in Russia during Ukraine’s invasion of Russia.

The band posted the update on their Instagram page and announced the cancellation of their show on May 29 at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow, Russia.

They noted that “this moment is not about rock shows at the stadium,” but they are “confident that there will be a time and a place for us to return in the future.”

Green Day wrote: ‘It is with a heavy heart, in light of current events, that we find it necessary to cancel our upcoming Moscow show at the Spartak Stadium. We are aware that this moment is not about stadium rock shows, it is much bigger than that.”

The iconic band, which includes Billie Joe Armstrong, Tre Cool and Mike Dirnt, added: “But we also know that rock and roll is forever and we are confident there will be a time and a place to get into the return in the future. Refunds available at point of purchase. Watch your safety.’

Frontman Billie Joe made headlines after calling out ‘f**k America’ and claiming he ‘renounced his citizenship’ in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overthrow Roe vs Wade in June

In recent months, frontman Billie Joe has made headlines after proclaiming “f**k America” ​​and claiming to “renounce his citizenship” in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade in June .

Armstrong made the statement at a concert in London, telling the audience, “There’s too much f***ing stupid in the world.”

He also told the crowd that he would be moving to the UK, a statement that was met with thunderous applause.

The hitmaker American Idiot has repeatedly used his musical platform to protest against politicians and alleged injustices.

On a previous show, he performed to a backdrop that read “f**k Ted Cruz” in an attempt to attack the Texas GOP senator. He previously called out former President Donald Trump for “holding half the country hostage” and devoted an entire album to criticizing former President George W. Bush and the war in Iraq.

Armstrong, who has backed President Joe Biden, also reportedly filed paperwork last year to run as a Republican in the 2024 presidential election.