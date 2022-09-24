Green Bay police issue groveling apology to A.J. Dillon after viral clip of officer grabbing him

Green Bay police have apologized to Packers star running back AJ Dillon following an unpleasant incident in which an officer grabbed him by the collar while watching Manchester City’s game against Bayern Munich in July.

Dillon was in the audience for the star-studded preseason game at the Packers’ stadium, and said at the time that he was asked by the organization to keep the crowd entertained during a 30-minute rain delay.

The 24-year-old walked down into the end zone in preparation for a ‘Lambeau Leap’ – a move in which he jumps into the crowd – but a tense moment was caught on camera as a police officer appeared to grab him by the collar.

Green Bay police have apologized after an officer grabbed AJ Dillon by the neck in July

The incident took place at Lambeau Field, where Bayern Munich played against Man City in a football match

The clip went viral on social media, with Dillon later telling his fans there was a ‘miscommunication between the parties’, but he has now received a full apology from the Green Bay police chief.

“I apologize to Mr. Dillon for the way he was treated,” Chief Chris Davis said in a statement.

“We value the strong relationship we have with the Packers organization and the GBPD remains committed to working with them along with the entire Green Bay community to provide the best and most professional police service possible.”

He added that action will be taken against the unnamed officer involved, but did not reveal details of what punishments would be meted out.

Dillon kisses his wife before the Packers’ NFL game against the Chicago Bears last week

Dillon appeared to play down the incident when he took to social media in the aftermath

“I have upheld two allegations of GBPD policy violations by the officer involved and have directed appropriate corrective actions,” Davis revealed via ESPN.com’s Rob Demovsky. ‘We do not provide further details of personnel matters out of respect for the employee’s right to justice.’

The Packers also released a statement of their own that appears to draw a line under the case, a full two months after the incident occurred.

“We appreciate the Green Bay Police Department’s follow-up to the interaction that occurred at the July 23 football game at Lambeau Field,” the Packers said.

‘We respect their process of reviewing the situation and its conclusions. We value our partnership with the department and appreciate all they do in partnership with the Packers to ensure public safety at Lambeau Field events, including game days. In addition, we appreciate AJ Dillon’s professionalism in handling the matter.’

The match itself ended 1-0 to Man City, with new signing Erling Haaland scoring the decisive goal just 12 minutes into the match.