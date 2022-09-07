Greek police admit they have NOT issued arrest warrant after British woman said she was gang-raped

<!–

Greek police have admitted they have not issued an arrest warrant after a British woman said she had been gang-raped by a group of Belgian men – saying that “her allegations have not been established”.

Konstantina Damoglidou, a senior Greek police spokesman, said: “We are continuing to investigate the allegations as authorities have yet to establish that her allegations are true and thus will arrest or detain the men involved in her complaint.” .

Authorities are awaiting the findings of a forensic examination and medical tests requested by the victim after her alleged rape by a group of four Belgian men, after a night of heavy drinking in the hedonistic resort of Faliraki, on the island of Rhodes.

The spokesman added: “No suspect has been arrested as no arrest warrant has been issued.”

The Briton told police she had sex with one of the Belgian men on the hotel’s balcony and in a room, local newspaper Dimokratiki reports. She said her friends had left during that time. The 31-year-old claimed the group of men then assaulted and raped her. Pictured: Faliraki Beach (stock image)

Greece cringed for years at the summer descent of British tourists, especially on islands like Rhodes, fearing that their rowdy and unruly behavior was overshadowing the country’s serene holiday image, turning iconic popular resorts into hotspots of hedonism instead.

But hotels and tourist businesses in Rhodes, Crete and other sun-drenched Greek islands, plunged into chaos by the Covid-19 pandemic, have welcomed the increasing return of British tourists this summer.

Details about the British woman were not provided. But authorities said she was going out with a group of friends in Faliraki when a group of four Belgian men joined them.

The Briton told police she had sex with one of the Belgian men on the hotel’s balcony and in a room, the local newspaper reports. Dimokratiki. She said her friends had left during that time.

The police spokesperson said: ‘It apparently clicked and they went back to their hotel. She claimed she consented to sex.

“But when she left, she filed a charge of gang rape, saying she had been immobilized by two of the four and gang raped. She makes no specific reference to their names in her accusations.”

The woman told police she fled the hotel and took a taxi back to the hotel where she was staying.

She reported the alleged gang rape to the police at 7 a.m. local time on Monday morning.

The police have arrested four Belgian suspects, who have not been named. The British woman has identified the four men as her alleged rapists.

Investigators have taken DNA samples from the four men as police continue their search for the other suspects.