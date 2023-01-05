Greek pilot who shot dead British woman Caroline Crouch ‘told her father he did it to silence her’

A Greek pilot wrote an explosive confession letter admitting to the murder of his British wife to silence her about his drug racket, the victim’s father claims.

Babis Anagnostopoulos, 35, suffocated Caroline Crouch and their dog in front of their baby daughter Lydia in a fake burglary.

He was sentenced to life in prison last summer, but now his father-in-law, David Crouch, has claimed the wife-murderer described his crime in a typed letter.

Anagnostopoulos allegedly transported drugs in his helicopter for a local gang, but tried to get out after confessing to Miss Crouch, who threatened to leave him.

Greek pilot Babis Anagnostopoulos (pictured being escorted by police officers in Athens, May 2022) wrote an explosive confession letter admitting to the murder of his British wife to silence her about his drug racket, the victim’s father claimed

Babis Anagnostopoulos (right), 34, was sentenced to life for choking 20-year-old Caroline Crouch (left) to death at their home in a suburb of the Greek capital Athens on May 11, 2021

The criminals then told the pilot that he would have to silence his wife after informing her that she knew – so he killed Miss Crouch fearing that if he didn’t, he too would be killed.

Lawyers for Anagnostopoulos dismissed the claims as “bogus” and part of maneuvers ahead of their client’s appeal against his murder sentence later this year.

But Crouch, 79, who lives on the Greek island of Alonissos, insists he has a typewritten letter in “very good English.”

He told Greek TV channel Ant1: ‘I’ll tell you why he killed Caroline in front of his child.

He was involved in a drug gang. There was a restaurant that Caroline and Babis used to go to and the man there who owned the restaurant was involved in drugs.

“He talked to Babis and he told him that the gang he was involved in needed a helicopter pilot and it was a job he paid a lot of money for.” He continued, “Babis was very stupid. Instead of keeping his mouth shut, he told Caroline.

“Now Caroline was a very honest person and said she would have nothing to do with it and if he continued with this drug business she would immediately leave and go to the Philippines.

Anagnostopoulos (right) was sentenced to life in prison last summer, but now his father-in-law, David Crouch, has claimed the wife-killer described his crime in a typed letter

“So he told the people, the gang, he couldn’t do it and they asked him why and – I just told you how stupid he is – he said, ‘I told my wife and she said if I keep doing it she’s going to leave me.’

“They said, ‘Well, you can’t tell your wife, you have to keep her quiet.’ If she believes you, she’ll always know and one day she’ll talk, so we’ll have to get rid of her.’

Mr. Crouch added, “That was the only reason he killed her, because he thought if he didn’t, he and Caroline would be killed by the drug ring.”

He admitted the letter was unsigned, but insisted, “If you talk to his mother, she’ll tell you the truth.” It is the latest twist in the shocking murder of 19-year-old Miss Crouch at their villa in Alonissos in May 2021.

Anagnostopoulos tied himself up after strangling both his wife and five-month-old dog Roxy before telling police they had been attacked by Albanian thugs.

He cried crocodile tears during a service at a hilltop cemetery on his wife’s home island, Alonissos, as he hugged her distraught mother, Susan.

But the Greek police unraveled his deception and Anagnostopoulos was sentenced to 16 years for killing his wife and 11 and a half years for killing their dog and perverting the course of justice.

Mr and Mrs Crouch, 58, were awarded custody of their two-year-old granddaughter Lydia, who now lives with relatives in the Philippines, Ms Crouch’s hometown.

Anagnostopoulos reportedly transported drugs in his helicopter for a local gang, but tried to get out after confessing to Miss Crouch, who threatened to leave him

But Anagnostopoulos’ parents are appealing the decision – and say they should be given custody of the child.

Mr Crouch, a retired engineer from Liverpool, said: ‘I don’t think it’s right for Lydia to grow up with the parents of the man who killed her mother.’ He explained how she is growing up in the Philippines and said, ‘Oh, she is very, very happy there.

“My stepdaughter has three children of her own and she plays with them all the time.

“She calls my stepdaughter mommy and her husband daddy, and she considers my stepdaughter’s children siblings.

“So it would be ridiculous, in my opinion, to let her stay with the parents of a man who killed her mother.” But Lydia doesn’t know yet what happened to her mother. “At this point, she doesn’t think her mother was killed,” he said.

“She just thinks her mother died – she doesn’t really understand death.

“We never talked about her father at all, she never asked about her father, so we never talked about it.”

Alexandros Papaioannidis, for Anagnostopoulos, responded to the allegations via a confession letter, telling the Mail: “This is all bogus and I think this is a move by the father just for the appeal.”