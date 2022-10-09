Greek FM in Egypt for talks after Turkey’s deals with Libya

CAIRO (AP) – Greece’s top diplomat arrived in Cairo on Sunday for talks with Egyptian officials about controversial maritime and gas deals Turkey signed with one of Libya’s rival governments, officials said.

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias landed at Cairo airport before heading for talks with his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shukry, according to the Egyptian Foreign Ministry. The ministry said the two ministers would hold a press conference afterwards.

Egypt and Greece have strengthened ties in recent years, including cooperation in areas ranging from energy to counter-terrorism. The two countries have signed maritime border agreements with Cyprus. Ahmed Abu Zeid, the ministry’s spokesman, described the Egyptian-Greek ties as “a long-term strategic partnership and historic friendship”.

Dendias wrote on Twitter prior to his trip that talks would focus not only on ties between Greece and Egypt, but also developments in the Aegean Sea, Libya and the Middle East.

He probably referred to tensions with Turkey over the alleged deployment of dozens of US armored vehicles by Greece on the Aegean islands of Samos and Lesvos. He also pointed to memoranda of understanding between Turkey and the government of Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, one of Libya’s two competing governments.

The agreements, signed last week in the Libyan capital Tripoli, include the joint exploration of hydrocarbon reserves in Libyan offshore waters and national territory. Dendias labeled the deals illegal and said they encroached on Greek waters. Egypt’s foreign ministry also argued that Dbeibah’s government “has no authority to enter into international agreements or memoranda of understanding” as its mandate has expired.

Libya has been in chaos since a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 overthrew and assassinated longtime dictator Muammar Gaddafi. Since then, the country has been ruled by rival governments for most of the past decade. There are now two governments claiming legitimacy: that of Dbeibah in Tripoli and another parliament-appointed government chaired by Prime Minister Fathi Bashagha.

Jalel Harchaoui, a Libya expert at the Royal United Services Institute, a defense and security think tank, said Turkey’s deals with Dbeibah’s government, which have “little legal value,” were designed to provoke Greece.

They were “part of the politics of hyper-nationalist assertiveness that a weak, unpopular (President Recep Tayyip) Erdogan is trying to cultivate during the June 2023 elections,” he said.

Erdogan’s government took advantage of Dbeibah’s weakened position after Turkey helped him defend his position in Tripoli when Bashagha attempted to install his government in the capital in August, Harchaoui said. Turkey has troops and allied Syrian mercenaries on the ground in the Libyan capital.

“Dbeibah was not in a position to say ‘No’ to the (memorandums of understanding). Turkey has so far played a decisive role in keeping him in Tripoli, so he has no choice but to say ‘yes,’ he said in written comments.

The Libyan prime minister defended the deals, saying they would help Libya to continue oil and gas exploration “in our territorial waters with the help of neighboring countries”.

Turkey’s agreements with the government of Dbeibah came three years after another controversial agreement between Ankara and a former government of Tripoli. That 2019 deal granted Turkey access to a contentious economic zone in the gas-rich Eastern Mediterranean, fueling Turkey’s pre-existing tensions with Greece, Cyprus and Egypt over oil and gas drilling rights in the region.

