Greek firefighters battle inferno ‘disaster’ at natural park

Greek firefighters fought wildfires on three fronts on Monday as flames destroyed about 2,200 hectares of forest in one of the country’s most important protected habitats.

About 320 firefighters, 10 water bombers and 13 helicopters were deployed to contain the blaze, which is now in its fourth day, in Dadia National Park, known for its colony of black vultures.

Some villages in the area have been evacuated. According to a local mayor, the flames have already destroyed some 2,200 hectares of forest.

“It is an uphill battle, a battle to ensure the survival of this exceptional ecosystem,” said the climate crisis and civil protection minister, Christos Stylianidis, after visiting the affected area.

“It is an ecological disaster, the damage is incalculable,” Soufli mayor, Panagiotis Kalakikos, told Star TV.

Dadia, about 900 kilometers northeast of Athens, calls itself one of the most important protected areas in Europe and provides an ideal habitat for rare birds of prey, and says it has the only breeding population of black vultures in the Balkans.

“If the black vulture colony is lost, the catastrophe will be huge,” Sylvia Zakkak, an ornithologist and head of monitoring at the park, told state television ERT.

She added that Dadia’s tall pines, which are vital for nesting, take “decades” to replace.

Greece is particularly vulnerable to fires during the summer season. Wildfires destroyed 103,000 hectares last year and claimed three lives, caused by drought and a warming climate.

Scientists say man-made climate change is amplifying extreme weather events — including heatwaves, droughts and fires seen in several parts of Europe and California in recent weeks — and say these events will become more frequent and intense.

‘Resolving problems’

Nearly 60 wildfires have broken out in Greece in the past 24 hours, according to the country’s fire service.

Last week there were temperatures of up to 42 degrees Celsius (107.6 degrees Fahrenheit) in parts of the country, although temperatures dropped slightly on Monday.

However, the civil defense agency said the risk of wildfires remained high given the temperatures and high winds.

“Experts need to explore how the problems caused by the fire can be addressed,” Stylianidis said, underlining the need to support “ecosystem resilience in the future.”

Dadia is home to three of Europe’s four vulture species – the black vulture, griffon vulture and Egyptian vulture – and 36 of Europe’s 38 species of birds of prey.

The varied habitats also support 104 butterfly species, 13 amphibian species, 29 reptile species, and about 65 mammal species, 24 of which are bats.

Fires have raged in northern, eastern and southern Greece, including on the tourist island of Lesbos, where about 200 people had to leave the village of Vrisa on Sunday to escape the flames.

For fires in the southern Peloponnese peninsula, Civil Defense Minister Takis Theodorikakos said arson was at least one factor in causing the fires.

A major fire continued to burn in Krestena, in the west of the peninsula, on Monday.

“It is clear that arson is involved,” Theodorikakos said, adding that in 20 days alone, 15 fires had broken out in the Peloponnese prefecture of Elis, home to Olympia, the birthplace of the ancient Olympic Games.

