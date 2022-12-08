Greek authorities call for calm after unrest over police shooting

Protests have raged in several Greek cities since a 16-year-old Roma boy was shot in the head by police.

The Greek government has called for calm after the police shooting of a Roma boy sparked protests in a neighborhood of Athens and outside the country’s second-largest city, Thessaloniki.

Protesters gathered overnight in the industrial district of Aspropyrgos in western Athens, where they reportedly set fire to a local tire shop and a bus and erected flaming barricades in the streets.

Authorities issued a warning at midnight on Wednesday that residents of Aspropyrgos should stay indoors and close their windows and doors.

Protesters from nearby Roma settlements also set up roadblocks in the Chalkidona area, about 40 km west of Thessaloniki, and in another area.

“I would like to ask everyone for calmness and caution, but also to make it clear that there will be zero tolerance for aggressive, illegal and violent behavior towards law enforcement officials,” government spokesman Giannis Oikonomou said on Thursday.

Demonstrations broke out in Athens, Thessaloniki and other areas on Monday when police shot a Roma boy after he allegedly filled up his vehicle at a gas station in Thessaloniki and drove off without paying.

The teen’s identity has not been officially released, but he was identified by relatives as a member of the Roma community.

The 16-year-old was hit in the head and is in a critical condition in a hospital in Thessaloniki.

The police officer who allegedly shot the boy has been arrested and suspended.

On Friday, December 9, the 34-year-old officer is due to appear in court on charges of manslaughter with possible intent and a felony for illegally firing his weapon.

Oikonomou said the matter, which he described as a “tragic incident”, is under full investigation.

He said the incident “does not in any way excuse acts of violence and lawlessness committed by those who wish to protest”.

In recent years, several Roma men have been fatally shot or injured during clashes with police, as they reportedly tried to escape arrest for breaking the law.

Members of the Roma community in Greece and human rights activists regularly accuse the Greek authorities of discrimination against Roma.