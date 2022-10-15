Greece says Turkey forced naked migrants to cross border

ATHENS, Greece (AP) – Greek authorities on Saturday accused Turkey of forcing 92 migrants to enter Greece and strip them naked.

Greek police said police officers found the migrants stark naked on Friday, “some with physical injuries” who had entered the country on plastic boats to cross the Evros River, which forms a border between the two countries.

The migrants told police and agents from Frontex, the European Union’s border agency, that they had been forced by Turkish authorities to board three vehicles that were taking them to the border. The migrants testified that they were forced to undress before boarding the boats.

Police said it had provided the migrants with clothing and food.

“Turkey’s provocative behavior crossed all borders,” the Greek Ministry of Asylum and Migration said on Saturday.

Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi posted a photo of the naked migrants on his Twitter account on Saturday, commenting in Greek and English: “Turkiye’s behavior towards 92 migrants we rescued (yesterday) at the borders is a disgrace to the civilization. We expect Ankara to investigate the incident and finally protect its borders with the EU.”

Turkey regularly accuses Greece of violently pushing back migrants entering the country by land and sea, while Greece accuses Turkey of “pushing forward” migrants to put pressure on the EU.

The migrants are mainly from Afghanistan and Syria, with a few from other countries, such as Pakistan.

