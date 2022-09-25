Greece hotel review: Inside trendy Lighthouse Athens, which has a rooftop pool with Acropolis views

The Instagrammers at the lagoon sense a disturbance. A sea monster lurks with intent. However, its quarry is nimble on its feet and deftly rushes up the stairs to safety.

My five-year-old daughter is thoroughly enjoying the rooftop pool at the newly opened – and with rooms from around £85 per night. night, sizzling value for money – Lighthouse Athens hotel. It’s shallow enough throughout for her to stand up in, and she welcomes a (much larger) guest who wildly pretends to be a mysterious creature from the deep.

Meanwhile, we parents take the window, this unannounced babysitting shift has allowed us to enjoy the view, which is amazing – an almost 360 degree panorama of Athens, including the famous Acropolis, which is a few kilometers away.

Ted and his family check into the Lighthouse Athens hotel, which has a ‘huge’ rooftop pool area (advertisement photo above)

Lighthouse Athens offers sizzling value for money with rooms from around £85 per night. night

The rooftop pool offers respite from the heat of the city. Ted’s picture above shows how the room is lined with cabanas

The other contented guests lounging on deck chairs and lounging in huts are busy taking selfies and soaking up the August rays, which push the mercury into the late 30s Celsius.

The cool water in the small wooden pool offers the perfect respite.

Throw in a circular bar, a couple of hot tubs and the option to order light meals, and the rooftop terrace can lay claim – next to the price – to be one of the biggest draws of this hip 220-room property, the fourth hotel by Tel Aviv-born hospitality group Brown Hotels opens in the Greek capital.

Ted finds his room (similar to the one above) ‘a bit dark and dingy’, but notes that ‘those who love their own reflection will no doubt be bewitched by the dark reflective surfaces that abound’

Ted recommends choosing a lighter and airier balcony room (pictured above)

Lighthouse Athens is by the Tel Aviv-born group Brown Hotels, which operates several Athens hotels

Egg cell: A whimsical chair in the hotel lobby

Breakfast, served in the first-floor dining room and bar and lit by classic chandeliers, is also hugely seductive, with a wide range of tasty food and drinks to plunder to fuel your exploration of the city, including ouzo and vodka .

Maybe 20 years ago…

We choose prepared pancakes with chocolate sauce, watermelon, good coffee from a state-of-the-art Douwe Egberts machine and croissants before taking advantage of the hotel’s convenient location on Omonia Square, which has a metro station just three stops from Akropoli – the station for the Acropolis. The monument can also be reached on foot, or a short hop away in a taxi.

We promise to get up early and reach the ancient site before the midday sun and the crowds and fail miserably, instead of hoping for a metro train around 10pm. 11.30 and climb the slopes to the columned Parthenon and the other glorious monuments and sanctuaries of the former city. – built in the 5th century BC – amid swelling crowds and in the heat of blow-lamps.

Despite the discomfort, it’s still a truly memorable experience, and the cooling waters of the Lighthouse rooftop pool work magic afterwards.

However, our bedroom does not enchant me.

Those who love their own reflection will no doubt be enchanted by the dark reflective surfaces that abound – the walls behind and in front of the bed are mirrored along with the black door and partition to the ensuite.

A pouter’s paradise, but ironically given the hotel’s name, I find it a bit dark and dingy – the only natural light comes from a small window in one corner (and the view is of a crumbling building next door) and artificially creates a relaxing glow is tricky. The lights are mostly undimmable spotlights.

The minimalist nature of the bathroom also frustrates. There is a huge sink but no shelves or cupboards for toiletries and such. It stands alone.

Breakfast at Lighthouse Athens is served in the dining room and bar on the first floor (above)

The Lighthouse breakfast (left) is ‘hugely seductive’, says Ted, with ‘a huge selection of tasty food and drinks available to plunder to fuel your exploration of the city, including ouzo and vodka’ (right )

Lighthouse Athens is located in Omonia Square, which has a metro station just three stops from Akropoli – the station for the Acropolis

Striking furniture in the lobby of the hotel, which is about two miles from the Acropolis

The distinctive exterior of Lighthouse Athens

And there is no overhead shower – just a hose in the corner.

Still, we sleep well on the sumptuous king-size bed and, in the fresh light of day, appreciate the hotel’s efforts to inject some stylish bird-related flair into the decor, typified by the naked light bulb by the bed held in the beak by a wall-mounted bird sculpture, the golden egg chairs in the foyer and the banquettes arranged in birdcage-style frames in the dining room.

There are also better bedroom options – check into a balcony room for more natural light, views and sinks with shelves.

Then head to the rooftop for a pout and a pout and waves of fun in one of the best hotel pools in town.