Greater Manchester Police launch appeal to track SUV linked to drive-by shooting of teen girls

Police are looking for an SUV after two girls were injured in a drive-by shooting in south Manchester.

The victims – aged 13 and 16 – were both taken to hospital after shots were fired outside a home in the Moss Side area on July 29.

Both teens suffered injuries believed to have been caused by shrapnel from the firearm, investigators said, calling those responsible “dangerous with no regard for who might be injured” that night.

Police have appealed to the public for help tracking down a vehicle linked to the crime and have now released a CCTV still of the wanted SUV, as well as a stock photo of a Seat Arona they believe corresponds to the vehicle description.

Police are looking for this car after two girls were injured in a drive-by shooting in Manchester

Pictured: Police on the scene in Moss Side on July 29 when two teenage girls were shot dead in drive-by

Greater Manchester Police previously said the incident was being treated as attempted murder.

Police believe the vehicle is a Seat Arone

Detectives believe the girls – who are now recovering at home – were not the intended targets, but were shot outside a house in Quinney Crescent.

The party was a family gathering to mark the first anniversary of the death of Joan Spence, a 70-year-old woman who died in a crash the previous year.

Police say the girls were “lucky” they were not killed after being caught in the crossfire.

In a renewed call, police have now identified an “interesting vehicle” and anyone who has seen a dark-colored SUV-type vehicle in the area at night is asked to come forward.

Anyone with dashcam or doorbell footage taken between 10pm and 11pm is also asked to contact detectives who are trying to track down those responsible.

A large police presence on the scene in Moss Side on Saturday morning after the shooting

The police are calling on anyone who has seen the car or has dashcam or doorbell images to come forward

Detective Inspector Madeline Kelly, of Xcaliber Task Force, said: “This incident could have been much more serious.

“We don’t believe the two girls were the intended target, they were just enjoying a party at the address.

“This shows me that those responsible are dangerous and have no regard for who could have been injured that night.

“Guns have no place on the streets of Manchester and we are determined to bring to justice those responsible for this heartless attack.

“I appeal to anyone who was in the Moss Side area between 10pm and 11pm on Friday, July 29, and who may have seen a vehicle driving erratically, to contact us.

“I am particularly interested in sightings of a dark-colored SUV-style car and I ask anyone with dashcam or doorbell images that those responsible may have captured, either on arrival or departure from the area, to contact them.

Pictured: Police officers on the scene after the Moss Side shooting on July 29 earlier this year

Pictured: Police set a cordon at the crime scene after the July 29 shooting in Moss Side

‘I have trained agents on hand who can download and view all the images.

“I also appeal to anyone in the local community, or wider, who has information about the incident to report it directly or through Crimestoppers.”

Anyone with information can contact the police directly by calling 0161 856 6015 or 101.