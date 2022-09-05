Great White sneaks up on prey in pictures taken by Hawaiian surfer who lost his leg in shark attack

A Hawaiian surfer who lost his leg in a shark attack has cheated death again when he photographed a Great White emerging from the ocean depths and swimming toward him as he tried to eat a school of mackerel.

Mike Coots, 43, took a series of fascinating photos of the great white sharks swimming just feet away from him in the waters off Guadalupe Island, Mexico.

An incredible photo shows one of the sharks stalking its prey from behind, as the fish panicked and tried to swim away from the predator.

Coots, despite losing his right leg in an attack by a tiger shark when he was 18 years old, remained steadfast and managed to picture the shark launching his attack.

Other photos taken by coots show great white sharks emerging from ocean depths, with shards of sunlight illuminating the sharks’ bodies

“I was photographing white sharks in a shark cage and this shark had just missed a bite of a piece of tuna,” Coots said.

He added: ‘This photo shows both the beauty and the strength of such a powerful creature. It’s like looking at a living dinosaur.

‘You can feel the energy of them, and their eyes have the most incredible depth and blue tint.

“You can feel their brain processing who you are, and you can feel that energy. It’s awesome.’

The 1997 shark attack in Kauai, Hawaii, which left one-legged coots behind, has done nothing to diminish his love of the ocean.

Not only has Coots continued to surf with a prosthetic limb after the tragedy, but he has also become an activist campaigning for shark conservation.

“I lost my leg to a tiger shark surfing when I was 18,” Coots said. “Since then I have become a staunch advocate for their protection and use my imagery and social media power to share why they are important in the ocean and also how beautiful they are.

‘You are often so absorbed in both the photographic process and the presence of such large animals that you often forget exactly the moments you capture.

“It’s only when you download them to your computer and see what you have that you can become speechless.”

He added: ‘I hope people see something uniquely different in my images. I studied photographing people in art school and use the same techniques and lens as I would photograph a person.

‘I look for moments of expression and love how the light breaks in their eyes.

“I think if you can see a little bit of yourself in these photos, it could inspire you to learn more about them and, in turn, help protect them.”

‘We need sharks for a healthy planet because they play an indispensable role in the marine ecosystem.’

The great white shark is known for its impressive size, growing to over 20 feet in length and weighing about 5,000 pounds.

They can reach speeds of 16 miles per hour for short bursts and swim to depths of 3900 feet.

Several years ago, Coots was approached by the Pew Environment Group to join a campaign to end shark finning.

In his capacity as the organization’s ambassador, Coots has traveled to the United Nations and the United States Capitol to speak out for shark conservation. His efforts came to fruition in 2010, when Hawaii became the first state in the nation to ban the possession and sale of shark fins.

Coots’ chilling survival story has been told many times in the decades since the attack, including in a Discovery Channel documentary titled Shark Fight that premiered in 2012 to mark the 25th anniversary of the network’s popular Shark Week.

In October 1997, the then 18-year-old coot was bodyboarding in Major’s Bay on the west side of Kauai, when suddenly a tiger shark caught him by surprise, swimming “like a submarine” from the depths and thrusting its razor-sharp serrated teeth into his right leg.

The startled teen hit the fish repeatedly in the head until he finally let go of his limb and swam away Huffington Post reported in 2012.

Coots and a surfer friend who was with him at the time began paddling back to shore when the teen felt a cramp in his right leg and realized the shark had severed his foot with near-surgical precision.

A semi-conscious coot was loaded into a pickup truck and rushed to a local hospital.

As he lay in the back of the car, he recalled seeing blood gushing from his wound and cascading out of the tailgate like a waterfall.

Doctors were able to save his life, but Coots ended up losing his right leg at the calf. However, the teen was so relieved to have survived the terrifying ordeal that he felt blessed rather than angry.

While recovering from his injury, Coots developed a passion for photography, which he later grew into a successful career.

Once back on his feet, Coots returned to the ocean without a moment’s hesitation. He chose to surf for the first time since the attack, not far from where he was bitten.

“I remember the first time I got back into the water…I remember jumping into the ocean, and it felt great,” he told the site.