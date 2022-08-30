Great white shark named Bob that’s 13 feet long and weighs 1,400 pounds is tracked near Cape Cod

<!–

A great white shark that weighs 1,400 pounds and measures 13 feet in length has been tracked near Cape Cod amid a season when more sharks are seen in the northeast.

The giant shark, dubbed Bob, is one of many equipped with a device that allows researchers to know where they are — that information is fed into platforms like the Sharktivity app or the website of Ocearch — a marine research group.

The group said it had been nearly 10 months since they received a location ping from Bob when the great white Sunday pinged off Nantucket Island, Massachusetts.

“We met Bob off the coast of Nova Scotia last September, and he last pinged near Jacksonville, Florida, in November,” the group said.

“We’re excited to hear from Bob again and hope he continues to surface and share his location with us!”

The large sea creature was first spotted on Ironbound Island, Nova Scotia, in September 2021.

Bob’s location ping came as the entire Northeastern region of the US has seen an increase in shark sightings this summer.

In early July, 14 sharks were lurking in the waters off Long Island, including a massive 528-pound female white shark known as Princess.

Scientists warned visitors to Cape Cod to be weary when swimming in the bay as this region could see a migration of at least 100 sharks this summer

Towards the end of spring, sharks leave their winter home in the south for warm waters in the north, leading to a large migration that settles along east coast beaches that are also heavily populated by visitors until late September.

Scientists warned visitors to Cape Cod to be weary when swimming in the bay, as this region could see a migration of at least 100 sharks this summer.

Shark attacks are uncommon, but they do occur.

According to follow sharks, which reports shark attacks worldwide, as of August 1, there have been 28 shark attacks in the US in 2022. Two of the attacks were provoked and none were fatal. In 2021 there were 47 incidents and in 2020 there were 22.

Unprovoked shark bites are the most common. According to the Florida Museum of Natural History’s International Shark Attack Files, the annual average of unprovoked shark bites worldwide is 70, resulting in about five deaths.

Since 2009, researchers have tagged more than 280 great whites off the coast of Cape Cod, with nearly 230 of those tags still active and returning data on shark movements, the scientists said.

Tagging the predators will help the team better understand where the sharks are likely to appear, as well as what times of the day they are most active.

Greg Skomal, a state marine biologist who has studied the region’s great whites for decades, said the animals still tend to be concentrated on the Atlantic-facing side of the cape, where they feed. to a thriving seal population.

He advised beachgoers to be very vigilant when swimming from beaches where the shoreline sinks quickly into deeper waters.