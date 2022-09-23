Great white shark fitted with GPS tracker ‘draws’ an incredible SELF-PORTRAIT

From Vincent Van Gogh to Frida Kahlo, many of the most famous artists in history are known for their self-portraits.

Now it seems a great white shark has shown off his artistic skills while swimming in the Atlantic Ocean.

The 13-foot predator, named Breton, is equipped with a GPS tracker as part of the OCEARCH research mission.

Astonishing, a Map showing Breton’s travels across the Atlantic reveal the characteristic outline of a great white shark – fin and all.

Breton was the first shark tagged during the charity OCEARCH’s 2020 expedition to Nova Scotia.

Whenever he surfaces for enough time, the tag in his dorsal fin ‘pings’ a GPS position back to shark trackers at the scientific organization.

The 1,437-pound creature has traveled along the US East Coast off New Jersey, Chincoteague, Virginia and Long Bay, South Carolina.

And his movements have mapped the shape of a shark during his 444-day journey.

Twitter user Jeff Barnaby posted a screenshot of the map and wrote: ‘A shark fitted with a GPS tracker drew a shark in the Atlantic.’

Several stunned shark fans have responded to his tweet with a joking ‘well played shark!’

‘Jaws? More like drawings,’ one user replied, while another joked: ‘Artist shark, doo doo doo doo doo.’

And one said: ‘Do they communicate via bluetooth? Anyway, that jaw dropping.’

OCEARCH researchers have now tagged a total of 432 animals in the hope of learning more about their lives, diets and migration habits.

‘Animals are caught from tenders using handlines and guided by hand into the water on and off the lift,’ OCEARCH explains about the tagging process.

‘The animals are then brought to the submerged platform of the M/V OCEARCH vessel and the platform is raised.

“Once the animals are restrained and water hoses are set up to enable a continuous flow of fresh seawater over the gills, the scientific team, made up of researchers and veterinarians, begins its process.

“Tags such as SPOT, acoustic and accelerometer are attached, morphometry is recorded and samples such as blood and tissue are collected.”

Breton’s location was first marked on September 12, 2020 at 1 a.m. on Scaterie Island, Nova Scotia.

Recently, Breton has been marked on September 21, 2022 at 03.29 off the coast of Baie de Plaisance, Quebec.

You can follow Breton on his travels here.