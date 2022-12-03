Great sound and great looks make this Harman Kardon Bluetooth speaker a must – and it’s now 62% off!

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

You know you’re on a roll when your speaker is as powerful as it is aesthetic. While looks aren’t typically the VIP ingredient when it comes to audio products, most people would agree that a stylistic element can make a big difference.

That’s the case with the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 7 speaker — and you can pick up this fan favorite right now for just $179.99, which is a whopping 62% off its original price. The Onyx range spans several generations, with each generation surpassing the previous with improved sound quality and a more impressive appearance.

“You get a lot of bass out of this little powerbomb,” enthuses one user – and that’s just part of the reason for falling in love with Harman Kardon’s Onyx Studio 7. This dynamic loudspeaker produces clear, true and immersive sound and offers exactly the quality you expect from a brand known for producing the highest quality audio products. It also looks great, with a modern and stylish aesthetic that will fit nicely into any home. Use the handy handle to take it almost anywhere. Store

What sets this Bluetooth speaker apart is the addition of dual tweeters, which eliminate the separation effect that usually occurs when two speakers deliver the sound. In the Onyx Studio 7, both the left and right channels transmit audio through a single speaker.

And the result is phenomenal sound quality that’s evident in the way it instantly fills the room. It’s rich, immersive… and unlike anything you’ve heard before, whether you have what feels like the most powerful speaker in the game or one that produces a decidedly tinny sound at the best of times.

The Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 7 Bluetooth speaker is available in a range of stylish colors that complement your interior beautifully.

It’s no surprise that this kind of quality comes from Harman Kardon, a legendary brand known for producing industry-leading equipment that is loved by audiophiles and casual listeners alike.

The Onyx studio 7 offers a host of other benefits, such as eight hours of continuous battery life and an eye-catching design that makes it stand out in a universe full of speakers – ‘universe’ is the apt description for the interesting planet-influenced design with a distinctly Saturn-like ring around the circumference.

The style alone can charm you, especially if you’re looking for something modern and eye-catching that blends seamlessly with your existing decor.

This feels solid and substantial, and you can tell at a glance that it’s no slouch in the sound department.

You’ll be amazed at how this stylish speaker integrates beautifully into your home, adding eye-catching detail to any room while delivering the premium Harman Kardon sound quality you expect.

It’s also easy to use. The ring mentioned above is actually an anodized aluminum handle, so you can easily transport it around the house.

On top of the device are all the buttons needed to operate the speaker. As soon as you start whistling those tunes, you immediately experience the Harman Kardon difference. The sound is balanced and true, with powerful bass and detailed mids and highs that sound downright beautiful.

Pairing is a breeze with the Bluetooth button seamlessly integrated into the speaker. So whether you take it to the tailgate party or keep it in the backyard while entertaining friends, you can be sure it will deliver.

Place it anywhere, anytime – with eight hours of battery life, this Harman Kardon speaker delivers on all counts and adds beauty to your living space.

All this alone makes the speaker worth it, whether you’re giving it as a gift or treating yourself – but the amazing 62% discount makes the Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 7 such a smart purchase.