Great Salt Lake on path to hyper-salinity, mirroring Iranian lake, new research shows

Starved for fresh water, the Great Salt Lake is becoming saltier. According to Wayne Wurtsbaugh of Watershed Sciences of the Quinney College of Natural Resources, it is losing more sources of freshwater input for agriculture, urban growth and drought. .

Deciphering the environmental and economic impacts of this change is complex and unprecedented, and experts are closely watching another stressed-out salt lake for clues about what to expect next: Lake Urmia in Iran. This “sister lake” offers clear and disturbing parallels to the fate of the Great Salt Lake, according to new research from Wurtsbaugh and Somayeh Sima of Tarbiat Modares University in Tehran.

The history of both lakes has traveled along similar trajectories, albeit at different speeds. As less freshwater flows into these lakes through connected rivers and streams, natural salts become more and more concentrated in the water. Native brine flies and brine shrimp tolerate salt, but when salinity reaches certain extreme concentrations — sometimes even saturation — even animals and plants specially adapted to saline environments can struggle. This also means that millions of migratory birds that depend on these food sources will also struggle, starve or leave.

In recent decades, northern Utah’s growing urban populations have claimed more freshwater for crops, lawns, and faucets, gradually putting more strain on the ecosystem. Now a 20-year drought is pushing salinity further to unsustainable levels, Wurtbaugh said.

At the Great Salt Lake, a causeway divides the lake into several halves. Without freshwater input, the northern arm of the lake (Gunnison Bay) has become the saltiest with levels at saturation. A transfer of salt to the northern arm has allowed the southern arm (Gilbert Bay) to remain in a concentration range that allows brine shrimp and brine flies to tolerate the salinity. But salinity in the south is now also rising to stressful levels, even for those hardy species.

The Great Salt Lake and Lake Urmia in Iran were once remarkably similar in size, depth, salinity and geographical location. The high rate of urban growth there also stimulated the demand for irrigated agriculture and human use, putting extreme pressure on the ecosystem. Compared to the Great Salt Lake, the fate of Lake Urmia is ahead.

In just 20 years, diversions caused Urmia’s salinity to rise from 190 grams of salt per liter of water to more than 350 grams, Sima said. (By comparison, ocean water has a salinity of about 35 grams per liter.) The decline of the Lake Urmia ecosystem was abrupt and easy to spot. It has lost almost all of its brine shrimp. How long brine shrimp can survive in increasingly salty water in the Great Salt Lake is a question researchers are eager to understand, especially for the southern arm where salt concentrations are high but still sustain some shrimp.

Gilbert Bay in the northern arm of Great Salt Lake has reached an astonishing 330 grams per liter (27% salt), and brine shrimp are almost absent there, halting harvesting there due to the $70 million brine shrimp industry, Wurtsbaugh said. Now the shrimp harvest in the southern arm is also threatened by increasing salinities. Brine shrimp prefer a salt content of 75-160 grams per liter. Brine fly larvae can tolerate higher salt concentrations, but even this very hardy species starts to feel the pinch when things are so over the top.

“The brine fly larvae get smaller at these higher salt levels, indicating ecological stress,” Wurtsbaugh said. “A combined collapse of these two organisms could have catastrophic ecological consequences for migratory birds and the economy of the lake.”

Administrators still have some capacity to regulate salt flow from the north to south arm of the lake using an underwater berm at a break in the causeway. This stream is used to manage the competing needs of the lake quarrying and brine shrimp industry. But if water development and climate change cause further losses in water levels, even that option will be limited, Wurtsbaugh said.

Lake Urmia has already lost most of its ecological and cultural function, but the Great Salt Lake has not yet crossed that abyss, the authors say. The ongoing crises at Great Salt Lake and Lake Urmia are not unique — other saline lakes around the world are experiencing a similar crisis and are either completely dried out or losing water quickly, Wurtsbaugh said. But communities notice, that gives him hope. Making any progress will require significant sacrifices from the water users to maintain the lakes, Wurtsbaugh said.

The study appears in the journal Water.

Wayne A. Wurtsbaugh et al, Contrasting Management and Fates of Two Sister Lakes: Great Salt Lake (USA) and Lake Urmia (Iran), Water (2022). Wayne A. Wurtsbaugh et al, Contrasting Management and Fates of Two Sister Lakes: Great Salt Lake (USA) and Lake Urmia (Iran),(2022). DOI: 10.3390/w14193005

