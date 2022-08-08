Great-grandson of Lord of the Rings author JRR Tolkien, 53, was sprayed in the face with WEEDKILLER

The great-grandson of Lord of the Rings writer JRR Tolkien was sprayed with poison in his own garden in a bizarre ‘war of the weeds’ with his neighbor.

Film producer Royd Tolkien, 53, was punched in the face with a weed killer in a fight over the garden fence with 83-year-old Ivor Hopkins.

Tolkien – who appeared in two of director Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings films – was left with stinging eyes and blurred vision after the incident last year.

A court heard how the feuding neighbors were locked in a fight for their gardens in a quiet rural village in North Wales.

Prosecutor Neil Catherall said Tolkien was in his yard when he saw Hopkins spraying weed killer on the boundary wall between their mansions.

Mr. Tolkien decided to see if Hopkins “would spray a liquid on his plants.”

He started recording on his phone when he thought his own plants had been hit with the poison.

Mr. Catheall said, “He walked over to the wall and as he aimed the camera up, Hopkins sprayed him with the liquid.”

Mr Catherall told the court Mr Tolkien was “shocked” by what had happened, with the weed killer causing his left eye to sting and his vision to blur.

Hopkins made no apology, but the injury was better the next day. But Mr Tolkien then filed his complaint with the police.

Retired Hopkins told police he believed the wind must have caught some of the weed killer and caused it to spray on his neighbor.

He also claimed that it was not done on purpose.

Mr Tolkien starred in two of director Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings films. Pictured in 2012 at the premiere of The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey

Tolkien wears the costume Sir Ian McKellan wears in the Lord of the Rings movies to welcome the likes of Gandalf aboard a flight to New Zealand. This was a bucket list challenge passed down by his late brother Mike, who died of motor neuron disease

Hopkins, of Sychdyn, North Wales, appeared before the Mold Magistrates on Friday, where he would stand trial for assault.

But the court heard that the 83-year-old had “changed his mind”, instead admitting that he assaulted Mr Tolkien.

Simon Simmons, in defense, told the court that the incident arose against the backdrop of a “long-running dispute” between the two neighbors.

He said Mr. Tolkien has many cameras on stilts pointing to Hopkins’ property and that the filming was “quite intimidating” for his client.

Mr Simmons told the court that the footage of Mr Tolkien shows him giving a “running commentary” about how the liquid went on his arm and chest – but there was no panic about his eyes.

Mr. Tolkien was in his yard when he saw Hopkins spraying weed killer on the boundary wall between their mansions. In the photo the street of the neighbors

Mold Magistrates Court gave Hopkins a 12-month parole and ordered him to pay £350 in costs, as well as £22 in a victim’s allowance. file image

“He just wants this to be over and to move on,” Mr Simmons added.

The court gave Hopkins a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered him to pay £350 in costs, as well as £22 in a victim’s allowance.

No compensation was awarded because it was believed that it ‘could make the situation worse’.

Tolkien’s grandfather, Michael Tolkien, was the author’s second son. He read the earliest versions of The Hobbit and The Lord Of The Rings by his father as bedtime stories.

Mr. Tolkien was four when his great-grandfather died in 1973, and does not remember him, but is a fan of his works and has read his books several times.

“I am in awe of Tolkien as much as anyone else,” the 53-year-old said. ‘I’m very humble about it. I’m just lucky to be related to the man.’