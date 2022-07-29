Great Expectations FIRST LOOK: Shalom Brune-Franklin films scenes in London as Estella

Shalom Brune-Franklin looked strikingly different when they first filmed on set for the adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic novel Great Expectations.

The 27-year-old Line Of Duty star wore an extravagant 1860s costume as she turned into Estella while filming scenes in London’s Carey Lane.

She stood out in the clothing of the time, consisting of a purple dress with a poncho over it, white lace gloves and black boots.

Shalom added a matching headpiece to the look, while her dark brown locks were styled in a chic updo.

She plays an orphan and is abused by her adoptive mother, Miss Havisham (played by Olivia Colman).

In Estella’s case, it’s psychological rather than physical abuse. She was raised to despise men, but to use her beauty to attract them and then break their hearts.

Shalom will appear in the six-part limited series alongside a stellar cast that includes Olivia, Ashley Thomas, Johnny Harris, Hayley Squires, Owen McDonnell, Trystan Gravelle, Rudi Dharmalingam and Matt Berry.

Top Boy actor Ashley will take on the role of attorney Jaggers, while Johnny will play the escaped convict and Pip’s benefactor Magwitch.

Great Expectations is the coming-of-age story of an orphan nicknamed Pip.

Olivia’s character – Miss Havisham – is a rich woman who, ever since she got up on her big day, insists on wearing her wedding dress at all times.

The role was previously played by Martita Hunt in the 1946 film version, while Gillian Anderson took the role in 2012.

She lives with her daughter Estella in a darkened, dilapidated mansion, after the heartbreak two decades earlier.

Charles Dickens first published the work in a series of weekly chapters, beginning in December 1860, before being subsequently published as a novel.

The famous Dickens novel follows the story of Pip, who lives with his sister Mrs Joe Gargery and her blacksmith husband Joe.

Steven Knight will write and perform Great Expectations, as well as be executive produced by Tom Hardy, Ridley Scott, Dean Baker, David W. Zucker, Kate Crowe – the team behind 2019’s A Christmas Carol – and Tommy Bulfin for the BBC.

Great Expectations is produced by FX Productions in association with the BBC, Scott Free and Hardy Son & Baker.

This is the second Dickens adaptation written by Knight, after the popular series A Christmas Carol.

Great Expectations is broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.