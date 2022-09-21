Great Escape hero who distracted guards while tunnels were dug in WWII dies aged 102

A hero pilot who took part in the famous Great Escape plot in a German POW camp during the Second World War has died aged 102.

Captain Charles Vyvyan Howard was held at the infamous Stalag Luft III camp in present-day Poland after being shot down and captured in 1941.

In March 1944, prisoners led by RAF Squadron Leader Roger Bushell escaped through a tunnel they had ingeniously dug in secret.

The 1963 film The Great Escape, starring Steve McQueen, tells how all but three of the men were recaptured shortly after escaping – and 50 of them were subsequently executed.

The men involved dug not one but three tunnels – named Tom, Dick and Harry – so that if one or two were discovered they would have a back-up.

To distract the guards from the covert excavation of the tunnels, Captain Howard used his fluent German to engage them in conversation.

Captain Howard, who lived in Banbury, also assisted in the successful 1943 plot immortalized in the 1950 film The Wooden Horse.

He was among the inmates who continuously jumped over a vaulting horse that covered the trap door to another escape tunnel while it was being built.

Three men eventually escaped successfully and returned to Britain.

Speaking to the BBC on his 100th birthday in 2019, Captain Howard said: ‘It was terrible but you were in it and that was it – you couldn’t just walk out the door.’

His son, also called Vyvyan, told BBC that his father had a ‘quiet wisdom’ and only told his family about his war experiences ‘later in life’.

In January 1945, Captain Howard and other prisoners were marched west in the dead of winter in what was known as the Long March.

It was one of dozens of so-called ‘death marches’ that the Nazis forced both prisoners of war and survivors of concentration and extermination camps to undergo as Russian forces approached from the east in the final months of the war.

In May 1945, the Long March prisoners, including Captain Howard, were freed by British forces at Lubeck.

Captain Howard later said that he owed his life to advice given by a Polish soldier that he should never take off his boots.

If he had, his feet would probably be swollen and he wouldn’t have been able to get his boots back on.

Captain Howard continued his military career after the war and was awarded a Distinguished Service Cross for gallantry for his actions during the 1956 Suez Crisis.

His funeral will be held at Mollington Parish Church in Banbury on September 30.

The plan to escape from Stalag Luft was conceived by Squadron Leader Bushell in the spring of 1943. It followed dozens of other failed escape attempts by the prisoners.

In September 1943, Tunnel Tom – which the men had focused on as their main route – was discovered.

Incredibly, despite extensive searches and increased suspicion that an escape attempt might be imminent, the other two tunnels were not found.

In late March 1944, after the ‘Dick’ tunnel had been ruled out for escape because its potential exit point had been swallowed up in an expansion of the camp, work on the 335ft ‘Harry’ was finally completed.

The tunnel, the entrance to which was hidden under a stove in Stalag Luft cabin 104, had been built using a temporary air supply constructed from discarded food cans.

The men disposed of sand they had dug up from the ground by filling small bags hidden in their trousers and then depositing it as they walked around outside.

They also wore great coats to hide the bulges from the sand, which led to them being referred to as ‘penguins’. The walls of the tunnels were made of bed boards.

It had been Bushell’s intention to get more than 200 men out of the camp.

However, on the night of the escape, it was soon discovered that the tunnel was not long enough to reach the safety of the nearby forest.

Instead, it appeared just short of the treeline and close to a watchtower.

To reduce the risk of being seen, it was decided that the flights would be reduced by about 10 per hour instead of one every minute which had been the original plan.

In all, 76 men made it out of the tunnel and into the woods before the 77th was discovered just before 11:00 p.m. 05.00 on 25 March.

However, Hut 104 – home to the entrance to the escape tunnel – was one of the last to be searched in the resulting sweep of the camp that followed the discovery.

This gave the other collaborators time to burn their false documents.

When cabin 104 was finally searched, the entrance to the tunnel was only found after a German guard had tried to crawl back through the escape route from the outside and got stuck.

After he called for help, the prisoners opened the entrance to let him out.

Of the 76, 73 were quickly caught. While 17 were returned to Stalag Luft, 50 were executed, including Bushell.

Langlois was one of the men captured after being discovered by the guards. He was one of the ‘lucky’ men who was not executed.

Instead, he spent more than three weeks in solitary confinement at Stalag Luft and remained a prisoner for the rest of the war.

None of the three men who successfully made it to freedom were British. They were the Norwegians Per Bergsland and Jens E. Muller and the Dutch flight lieutenant Bram van der Stok.