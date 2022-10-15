Great British Baking Show is accused by New York Times of being 'casually racist'

The New York Times has accused the Great British Baking Show of being ‘accidentally racist’, saying the beloved show is ‘tired’ and condemning its celebration of Mexican food as ‘rock bottom’.

Tejal Rao, restaurant critic for the paper, said Friday the series was offensive and had lost its charm.

She took issue with episode four of the current season, which aired on October 6 in the UK and a day later on Netflix.

For the ‘signature’ challenge they had to make the sweet bread pan dulce and tacos for the ‘technical’ one.

To end the ‘show-stopper’ episode, they were asked to make a tres leches cake.

Rao accused the producers of resorting to “countries as themes, cuisines as costumes, identities as performances.”

Hosts Noel Fielding (left) and Matt Lucas promised not to tell any ‘Mexican jokes’ but then proceeded to spend the hour making such remarks

Fielding and Lucas are seen with judges Prue Leith (right) and Paul Hollywood

She noted that hosts Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding dressed up in sombreros and brandished maracas and said they weren’t going to make ‘Mexican jokes’ and then spend an hour doing it.

“For British audiences, Mr. Lucas and Mr. Fielding may not have come as a surprise that Mr. Lucas and Mr. Fielding appear in a casually racist slur, but American audiences are not as familiar with their previous work,” Rao wrote .

‘Partly that’s because ‘The Mighty Boosh’ and ‘Little Britain’, their shows that aired in the UK in the early 2000s, were both pulled by Netflix a few years ago over their appearances in blackface , brownface and yellowface.’

The Los Angeles-based writer and critic said part of the problem was trying to move the show away from its foundations as a high-end amateur baking competition, complete with macarons, eclairs and Black Forest gateaux.

“To me, it felt more like the episode had betrayed its own contestants, as well as its audience, with a lack of expertise among judges and a lack of curiosity among hosts,” she wrote.

‘Paul Hollywood explaining steak tacos with pico de gallo and refried beans to Prue Leith would be hilarious if he wasn’t positioned as an expert.’

Contestants in this year’s Great British Baking Show are seen on site

One contestant was mocked online for the way she cut an avocado

Rao said many were appalled by the stereotypical and ignorant portrayal of Mexican food and culture.

“It was even worse than the clips suggested – an hour of incompetent display, farcical bouncing and maracas shaking,” she wrote.

‘A distraction for an increasingly insular, self-referential show that has run out of energy and expertise and refuses to find it elsewhere.

“The show has slowly moved away from regional specialties and technique-centric challenges, from focusing on things like the beauty of lamination, hot water crusts and steamed puddings.”

Rao’s condemnation was echoed in the Los Angeles Times, Eater and Bon Appetit magazine.

‘Stereotypical jokes. Ridiculous mispronunciations. Culinary atrocities,’ said Los Angeles Times.

Several pointed out that the dispute bore parallels to ‘Japanese Week’ in 2020, which some found offensive.

‘Sombreros, serapes and maracas, terrible pronunciations, jokes about Mexican stand-offs and really weird-looking tacos – did the ‘Mexican Week’ episode of ‘The Great British Baking Show’ leave any stereotypical stones unturned?’ asked Variety.

Steph Rodriguez, food editor for SFGateproclaimed: ‘One of the world’s most comforting TV shows became one of the most offensive on Friday.’