Great British Bake Off’s Prue Leith takes brutal swipe at predecessor Mary Berry’s Victoria Sponge

Prue Leith has a cheeky swipe at Mary Berry’s Victoria Sponge baking technique.

The Great British Bake Off judge, 82, claims her predecessor Mary, 87, has a chaotic approach when it comes to making one of the classic cakes, describing Mary’s finished product as “heavy” and “firm”.

Ahead of the new Channel 4 series, which kicks off on Tuesday, September 13, Prue was questioned whether it’s best to ‘tuck’ all the ingredients for a Victoria Sponge together or whether it’s best to to make the cream.

Prue Leith has taken a cheeky swipe at Mary Berry's Victoria Sponge baking technique ahead of the new Great British Bake Off series

Restauranteur Prue was joking with the radio times: ‘I think all-in-one is Mary Berry’s method. . . it’s a little heavier, a little sturdier.’

Prue replaced Mary as a judge on the show in 2017 and, sensing some rivalry between the pair, Prue’s current co-star Paul Hollywood, 56, chimed in: ‘Mary hates Prue! Mary hates Prue!’

Prue hit back and replied, “Let me tell you what, Paul Hollywood, I probably lift Mary Berry’s cake book a little more than yours.”

The Great British Bake Off judge, 82, claims her predecessor Mary, 87, has a chaotic approach when it comes to making one of the classic pies

It comes as reported that this year’s series will be the most challenging yet for the show’s contestants, with tougher challenges posed by bosses.

The 2022 show will feature themes such as Halloween, Mexico, and custard for the first time.

Prue told the Mirror: ‘In the very early years the challenges were less challenging, but as the bakers got better, the challenges became more difficult.

Screen Stars: Prue replaced Mary as a judge on the show in 2017 alongside fellow judge Paul Hollywood

The 2022 lineup of The Great British Bake Off has been revealed: (LR) Carol, James Maisam, Sandro, Syabira, Maxy, Rebs, Dawn, Kevin, Abdul, William, Janusz will compete for the ultimate winner be crowned

Can you imagine how hard it is to judge 12 absolutely perfect, identical things? It’s impossible.

“So we need to have something that separates the sheep from the goats.”

Prue said the standard is high this year with the bakers practicing their techniques using YouTube videos.

The lineup for The Great British Bake Off 2022 was unveiled last week ahead of Season 13’s debut on September 13 on Channel 4 at 8pm.

This year’s lineup is more diverse than ever as 12 amateur bakers will compete to be crowned the winner.

This year’s cast comes from far and wide, with family from Saudi Arabia, Poland, Libya and Sweden.

Back for more: Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith are, of course, back, as are hosts Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding for the new series, which kicks off September 13

Banter: Prue made her joke about Mary in the latest issue of the Radio Times, out now

Not to mention a whole range of different professions, from core scientist to music teacher to male nanny and supermarket cashier.

With specialties ranging from Malaysian-style Cornish pasties and ‘kid-friendly horror’ cake decorators

The youngest of this year’s wannabe winners is an 18-year-old student who speaks five languages, while the rest of the contestants are between 23 and 60 years old.

Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith are back, of course, as are hosts Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding.

On the show’s official Twitter page last week, the foursome posed for a sunny photo as they announced the return of the 13th series.

Caption of the module: ‘Taddled with good news? Here’s a little something… The Great British Bake Off is back on your screens on Tuesday 13th September at 8pm!’.