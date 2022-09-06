WhatsNew2Day
Great British Bake Off’s Prue Leith takes brutal swipe at predecessor Mary Berry’s Victoria Sponge

Prue Leith has a cheeky swipe at Mary Berry’s Victoria Sponge baking technique.

The Great British Bake Off judge, 82, claims her predecessor Mary, 87, has a chaotic approach when it comes to making one of the classic cakes, describing Mary’s finished product as “heavy” and “firm”.

Ahead of the new Channel 4 series, which kicks off on Tuesday, September 13, Prue was questioned whether it’s best to ‘tuck’ all the ingredients for a Victoria Sponge together or whether it’s best to to make the cream.

Restauranteur Prue was joking with the radio times: ‘I think all-in-one is Mary Berry’s method. . . it’s a little heavier, a little sturdier.’

Prue replaced Mary as a judge on the show in 2017 and, sensing some rivalry between the pair, Prue’s current co-star Paul Hollywood, 56, chimed in: ‘Mary hates Prue! Mary hates Prue!’

Prue hit back and replied, “Let me tell you what, Paul Hollywood, I probably lift Mary Berry’s cake book a little more than yours.”

It comes as reported that this year’s series will be the most challenging yet for the show’s contestants, with tougher challenges posed by bosses.

The 2022 show will feature themes such as Halloween, Mexico, and custard for the first time.

Prue told the Mirror: ‘In the very early years the challenges were less challenging, but as the bakers got better, the challenges became more difficult.

Can you imagine how hard it is to judge 12 absolutely perfect, identical things? It’s impossible.

“So we need to have something that separates the sheep from the goats.”

Prue said the standard is high this year with the bakers practicing their techniques using YouTube videos.

The lineup for The Great British Bake Off 2022 was unveiled last week ahead of Season 13’s debut on September 13 on Channel 4 at 8pm.

This year’s lineup is more diverse than ever as 12 amateur bakers will compete to be crowned the winner.

This year’s cast comes from far and wide, with family from Saudi Arabia, Poland, Libya and Sweden.

Not to mention a whole range of different professions, from core scientist to music teacher to male nanny and supermarket cashier.

With specialties ranging from Malaysian-style Cornish pasties and ‘kid-friendly horror’ cake decorators

The youngest of this year’s wannabe winners is an 18-year-old student who speaks five languages, while the rest of the contestants are between 23 and 60 years old.

Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith are back, of course, as are hosts Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding.

On the show’s official Twitter page last week, the foursome posed for a sunny photo as they announced the return of the 13th series.

Caption of the module: ‘Taddled with good news? Here’s a little something… The Great British Bake Off is back on your screens on Tuesday 13th September at 8pm!’.

GREAT BRITISH BAKE OFF 2022: WHO ARE THE PARTICIPANTS?

Carol loves gardening and even hosts her own gardening program on the local radio

Carol

Age: 59

Activity: Supermarket cashier

From: Dorset

Carol loves gardening and even hosts her own gardening program on the local radio. She loves creating colorful and eclectic bakes inspired by her passion for horticulture.

Originally from Libya. Maisam’s favorite flavors are inspired by her Mediterranean heritage

Maisam

Age: 18

Activity: Student & sales employee

From: Greater Manchester

Originally from Libya. Maisam’s favorite flavors are inspired by its Mediterranean heritage.

She speaks five languages ​​and aims to make those seven by the time she turns 20.

Swedish-born Maxy’s Scandinavian upbringing plays an important role in her baking

Maxy

Age: 29

Activity: Architectural Assistant

From: London

Swedish-born Maxy’s Scandinavian upbringing is prevalent in her cinnamon- and saffron-packed baking.

She studied fine arts and then obtained a master’s degree in architecture.

His ethos in the kitchen is to use the best, seasonal ingredients and spend time refining the technique – with these in hand, he believes the presentation will take care of itself

Kevin

Age: 33

Activity: music teacher

From: Lanarkshire

His ethos in the kitchen is to use the best, seasonal ingredients and spend time refining the technique – with these in hand, he believes the presentation will take care of itself.

A talented musician, who not only teaches, but also performs as a saxophonist.

Great with kids Sandro likes to infuse his baking with flavors from his Angolan heritage

sandro

Age: 30

Activity: Babysit

fRom: London

Great with kids Sandro likes to infuse his baked goods with flavors from his Angolan heritage – the spice of paprika paired with tangy cheese and sweet baked goods smothered in dulce de leche.

Malaysian born Syabira loves to give exotic twists to British classics

Syabira

Age: 32

Activity: Cardiovascular Research Officer

From: London

Malaysian-born Syabira loves to give exotic twists to British classics – chicken rendang Cornish pasties are a particular favourite.

Dawn prides itself on her steady hand and attention to detail, especially when it comes to the intricacy required for cookie lace patterns =

Dawn

Age: 60

Activity: IT manager

From: Bedfordshire

Dawn prides itself on her steady hand and attention to detail, especially when it comes to the intricacy required for cookie lace patterns.

Her favorite flavors are lemon, salted caramel and anything nutty.

Scientist James loves the technical side of baking and his signature is “kid-friendly horror” style decoration.

James

Age: 25

Activity: Nuclear Scientist

From: Cumbria

Scientist James loves the technical side of baking and his signature is “kid-friendly horror” style decoration.

He loves all things autumn, such as mixed herbs, apples and caramel.

Polish-born Janusz describes his baking as ‘colorful and camp’

Janusz

Age: 34

Activity: Personal assistant

From: east sussex

Polish-born Janusz describes his bins as ‘colorful and camp’.

He likes to use Polish ingredients in British dishes.

Rebs recently started playing with Middle Eastern ingredients

Rebecca

Age: 23

Activity: Master’s student

From: County Antrim

Rebs has recently started playing with Middle Eastern ingredients – in a nod to her boyfriend Jack’s Turkish family heritage.

His passion for baking started when he was two, when his mother gave him her pastry work to make little jam tarts.

Shall

Age: 45

Activity: Former Director of Charities

From: London

Will loves the technical side and is a fan of using yeast in his cooking – in more places than just bread!

His passion for baking started when he was two, when his mother gave him her pastry work to make small jam tarts.

Abdul applies his precision thinking to baking chemistry and says Matcha is his favorite flavour

Abdul

Age: 29

Activity: Electronics Engineer

From London

Abdul applies his precision thinking to baking chemistry and says Matcha is his favorite flavor.

A self-confessed space geek, his interest in baking began when he and his graduate colleagues baked for each other to brighten up their daily coffee breaks.

