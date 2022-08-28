Great British Bake Off’s Paul Hollywood reveals he once served Tom Cruise a hefty room service order

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Great British Bake Off’s Paul Hollywood has revealed that he once delivered Tom Cruise a special room service request at the Dorchester hotel in London.

The celebrity chef, 56, who worked at the hotel before becoming famous on the hit TV show, recalled the moment when he had to prepare 12 muffins for the Top Gun star, 50.

He told the mirror: “I remember Tom Cruise was there and we used to make pumpkin blueberry muffins.”

Great food: Great British Bake Off’s Paul Hollywood has revealed that he once served Tom Cruise a special room service request at the Dorchester hotel in London

“And for some reason we didn’t have them for room service anymore and one of the room service guys came down and said, ‘We need 12 more muffins.’

‘I went,’ what? Why? We need to make some, but we’re not making them yet.” He said, ‘No, Tom Cruise wants them’. I went, ‘What? OKAY!’ I said, ‘Right guys, we need to make some – we need to get this one out’.

Paul concluded, “So we made him these blueberry muffins and they were really tasty.”

Fame: The celebrity chef, 56, who worked at the hotel before becoming famous on the hit TV show, recalled the moment he had to prepare 12 muffins for the Top Gun star, 50

The 13th series of The Great British Bake Off will start later this year.

And as Paul gears up for another judging session alongside Paul Leith, he revealed in a new interview that he purposely says the word “moist” in “every show.”

The chef admitted that after a viewer branded the word “inappropriate,” he went out of his way to say it at every opportunity when criticizing contestants’ bakes.

Intentionally: As Paul Hollywood gears up for new judging alongside Paul Leith, he revealed in a new interview that he purposely says the word ‘moist’ in ‘every show’

He told the mirrorr: “Someone once told me they didn’t like the way I say ‘moist’ on Bake Off. They said it was an inappropriate word, but I think it’s a great word. I’ve made sure I say it on every show now.”

Another personal quirk that he likes to showcase on the show is his love of destroying the contestants’ showstopper bakes, which they spent hours building.

Revealing the great pleasure he gets from sticking a knife in the pies, he said, ‘I cut everything. I do not give a hoot. I like to see them shiver. Our job is to get in there and sometimes their flavors are somewhere in between.’

Brutal: Paul admitted that after a viewer branded the word “inappropriate,” he went out of his way to utter it at every opportunity when criticism of contestants bakes

But as the TV star opened up about his penchant for thrilling viewers and the bakers alike, Paul shared how contestants on the Channel 4 show have plenty of ‘bottle’ baking for themselves and Prue, 82.

He explained: “You have to be very brave to do Bake Off because you have to come before Prue and myself and be on time. It takes a lot of bottles to go in that tent and bake.’

He went on to say that timing is “the hardest part to deal with” and says he will also “walk away” if participants ask him to.

Coming after that, in May, the star admitted that he would never have taken the Bake Off job if he had known how it would affect his private life.

He said to FEMAIL: ‘Would I have done Bake Off if I had known all this was going to happen, the loss of my private life?

‘No, I wouldn’t have done it. The financial benefits are great. It’s a job, and to make money you have to work hard, but in the end it’s about your private life and your anonymity.

‘You have to watch out for everything that has to do with family. Trying to maintain family relationships is really hard when they are in the public domain.

‘It is difficult enough outside the public domain, but it is impossible in the public domain.’