Great British Bake Off’s Laura Adlington felt suicidal after cruel fat-shaming trolls targeted her

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Great British Bake Off star Laura Adlington felt suicidal after being the target of cruel, fattening trolls after her appearance on the show.

The television personality, 32, who took part in the 2020 show, said some viewers took to social media to blame her for her struggle to have a baby, with Laura admitting that the abuse had forced her to “go to bed.” to cry’.

Speaking on the Should I remove that? podcast, Laura said: ‘When it all really started, it was the week of the finale. People were just awful and it was really personal stuff too.

Troubles: Great British Bake Off star Laura Adlington, 32, felt suicidal after being targeted by cruel fattening trolls after her appearance on the show

“It was personal things like infertility and other personal things. People said things like, “It was no wonder you can’t have a baby.”

“It just got really bad. I remember thinking, I don’t want to kill myself, but I remember crying in bed and thinking, ‘This would be so much easier if I wasn’t there, if I didn’t exist.’

“That was really a low point for me.”

Cruel: The television personality, who took part in the 2020 show, said some viewers took to social media to blame her for her struggle to have a baby

Laura insisted that more needs to be done to stop online bullies, saying: “It’s fucking disgusting what people can say and get away with.”

The star went on to explain how the torment affected her self-image, explaining, “I think I really lost my confidence after Bake Off because there was so much horrible going on around it.

“And someone gave me some really bad advice and said, ‘Stay on Twitter because it might get you work. But it was so bad for my mental health. It was horrible.

Hard: Laura said, “It was personal things like infertility and other personal things. People said things like, “It was no wonder you can’t have a baby.”‘

“I remember reaching the final on Hermine, (and I was thinking) how the hell am I trending? And there were 120 Ofcom complaints about it.

“I think I posted a statement on Twitter saying you can be angry that your favorite person didn’t make it through.

“Actually I agree with you, but for the record, you weren’t there, you didn’t taste it.

“I explained that my cake always looks a bit rustic and that’s about it and it’s really about the taste and the taste.”

Enterprising: After her Great British Bake Off performance, Laura started her podcast Go Love Yourself in response to the shocking body shaming messages she received after her TV debut

Laura said she found the seven-week Great British Bake Off filming process “tiring” and claimed she received no support during the process.

“We filmed Bake Off in a heat wave,” she explains. ‘I was away from home for seven weeks. Frankly, I was mentally and physically exhausted.

“We didn’t really get support from the counselors they promised or anything and by the end of the shoot I was literally like, ‘I’m done. I don’t even want to do it.’

“I just cried so much, but when I came out of Bake Off it really hit my confidence every time I was baking.

“I would be so in the back of my mind. I’d say, “You’re a motherfucker, you’re a motherfucker, you’re a motherfucker, you’re a motherfucker, you’re a motherfucker.”

“I bake a little now, but not as much as I used to. I had lost my love a little bit.’

MailOnline has reached out to Channel 4 for comment.