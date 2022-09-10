WhatsNew2Day
Great British Bake Off WILL air as planned on Tuesday, Channel 4 confirms

The Great British Bake Off is set to air on Tuesday 13 August as planned amid recent scheduled changes following the Queen’s death.

The country’s longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, died ‘peacefully’, aged 96, at Balmoral in Scotland on Thursday, resulted in TV shows being cancelled in favour of news coverage.

However, despite fears that the baking show would be postponed, Channel 4 have now confirmed that the 2022 series will go ahead as originally scheduled. 

Great British Bake ON: The Great British Bake Off is set to air on Tuesday 13 August as planned amid recent scheduled changes following the Queen's death

MailOnline have contacted Channel 4 for comment. 

The Great British Bake Off kicks off its 13th series on Tuesday at 8pm, with a fresh batch of 12 amateur bakers battling to impress judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

It comes as Channel 4’s other popular show Gogglebox became the most watched non-royal programme on Friday with 2.63million people tuning in.

The show returned for a new series and was one of the few programmes still on air in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Thursday.

New series: Despite fears that the baking show would be postponed, Channel 4 have now confirmed that the 2022 series will go ahead as originally scheduled (pictured, contestant Syabira)

ITV schedules have been suspended following the monarch’s passing with the majority of regular programming cancelled to provide ongoing new coverage. 

The broadcaster stated: ‘ITV’s main channel will continue to make changes to its schedule to broadcast the important state events of the coming days culminating in the historic state funeral with extensive and dedicated news coverage from our news teams. 

‘ITV will also be showing a number of documentaries about the Queen and the new King over the coming days. No advertising will run during any of the Royal coverage.’ 

Of the remaining shows still on air, EastEnders on BBC Two was the second most-watched non-royal show with 1.56million viewers while Gardeners’ World was number three with 1.52million.  

Meanwhile, the BBC is said to be returning to normal scheduling, albeit on BBC 2, from Sunday, with programmes such as Bargain Hunt, Nadiya’s Everyday Baking and Escape To The Country shown throughout the day.

So sad: The country's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, died 'peacefully', aged 96, at Balmoral in Scotland on Thursday

While sports programmes and films will be aired later in the evening.

However, on main channel BBC One, a plethora of programmes dedicated to the Queen as well as ongoing news coverage, will be shown. 

The BBC must uphold editorial restrictions following the death of Her Majesty for a number of days and whilst others are not required to do so they have conformed.

Both Emmerdale and Coronation have been cancelled for the rest of the week, schedule’s are subject to change and it is not yet known when channels will return planned programming.

Fun: The Great British Bake Off kicks off its 13th series on Tuesday at 8pm, with a fresh batch of 12 amateur bakers battling to impress judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood

 It comes as Britain mourns the death of its beloved Monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. After a remarkable 70 years on the throne, the country’s longest-reigning royal died ‘peacefully’, aged 96, at Balmoral in Scotland on Thursday.

Her death sparked an immediate and huge outpouring of emotion, with thousands of heartbroken mourners gathering outside the gates of Buckingham Palace and other royal buildings.

At one point, a rendition of ‘God Save The Queen’ rang out among the mourners, followed by cheers of ‘Long Live The King’.

Success: It comes as Channel 4's other popular show Gogglebox became the most watched non-royal programme on Friday with 2.63million people tuning in (Jenny and Lee pictured on the show)

Others laid flowers outside Windsor Castle – where The Queen had spent much of her time following the death of her beloved husband, Prince Philip, in April last year.

And in a sign of the Queen’s considerable worldwide influence and appeal, royal fans laid flowers outside British embassies including in Washington, Berlin and Oslo.

Senior royals dashed to be at the Queen’s bedside on Thursday, but did not reach Balmoral in time before she passed, it is believed.

Only her eldest children, Prince Charles and Princess Anne, who were already in Scotland at the time of the Monarch’s sudden turn for the worse, were able to make it to the royal estate before her death, sources said.

Rest in peace: It comes as Britain mourns the death of its beloved Monarch, Queen Elizabeth II

Tragedy:  Her death sparked an immediate and huge outpouring of emotion, with thousands of mourners gathering outside the gates of Buckingham Palace on Thursday evening (pictured)

Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, his wife Sophie, and Prince William all flew in from Berkshire via private jet to Aberdeen on Thursday as they dashed to Balmoral to see her. But it is understood that they did not reach the estate before she passed.

Prince Harry, who was due to attend a charity event with wife Meghan in London on Thursday, also attempted to reach Balmoral in time. But he arrived at 8pm, nearly an hour-and-a-half after the public were informed of the Queen’s death.

The Queen’s son Charles, the former Prince of Wales, is now King Charles III, while Prince William has inherited his father’s title and is now, along with his wife, styled The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge. William is also now the ‘heir apparent’ to the British throne. 

Announcement: Buckingham Palace announced the sad news of the Queen's passing on Thursday

GREAT BRITISH BAKE OFF 2022: WHO ARE THE CONTESTANTS?

1662819749 862 Great British Bake Off WILL air as planned on Tuesday

Carol loves to garden and even hosts her own gardening show on local radio

Carol

Age: 59

Occupation: Supermarket cashier

From: Dorset

Carol loves to garden and even hosts her own gardening show on local radio. She loves creating colourful and eclectic bakes that are inspired by her passion for horticulture. 

1662819751 937 Great British Bake Off WILL air as planned on Tuesday

Originally from Libya Maisam’s favourite flavours are inspired by her Mediterranean heritage

Maisam

Age: 18

Occupation: Student & sales assistant 

From: Greater Manchester

Originally from Libya Maisam’s favourite flavours are inspired by her Mediterranean heritage. 

She speaks five languages and aims to make that seven by the time she turns 20. 

1662819752 573 Great British Bake Off WILL air as planned on Tuesday

Swedish born Maxy’s Scandinavian upbringing features heavily in her bakes

Maxy

Age: 29

Occupation: Architectural assistant 

From: London

Swedish born Maxy’s Scandinavian upbringing features heavily in her bakes with lots of cinnamon and saffron.

She studied fine art and went on to achieve a Masters degree in Architecture. 

1662819753 630 Great British Bake Off WILL air as planned on Tuesday

His ethos in the kitchen is to use the best, seasonal ingredients and to spend time refining technique – with these in hand, he believes the presentation will take care of itself 

Kevin

Age: 33

Occupation: Music teacher

From: Lanarkshire

His ethos in the kitchen is to use the best, seasonal ingredients and to spend time refining technique – with these in hand, he believes the presentation will take care of itself. 

A talented musician, who not only teaches but also performs as a saxophonist.

1662819754 0 Great British Bake Off WILL air as planned on Tuesday

Great with kids Sandro likes to infuse his bakes with flavours from his Angolan heritage

Sandro 

Age: 30

Occupation: Nanny

From: London

Great with kids Sandro likes to infuse his bakes with flavours from his Angolan heritage – the spice of paprika paired with tangy cheese, and sweet bakes smothered in dulce de leche. 

1662819756 664 Great British Bake Off WILL air as planned on Tuesday

Malaysian born Syabira loves giving exotic twists to British classics

Syabira

Age: 32

Occupation: Cardiovascular Research Associate

From: London

Malaysian born Syabira loves giving exotic twists to British classics – chicken rendang Cornish pasties are a particular favourite. 

1662819757 312 Great British Bake Off WILL air as planned on Tuesday

Dawn prides herself on her steady hand and attention to detail, especially when it comes to the intricacy required for lace patterns on biscuits= 

Dawn  

Age: 60 

Occupation: IT Manager

From: Bedfordshire

Dawn prides herself on her steady hand and attention to detail, especially when it comes to the intricacy required for lace patterns on biscuits. 

Her favourite flavours are lemon, salted caramel and anything nutty. 

1662819758 774 Great British Bake Off WILL air as planned on Tuesday

Scientist James loves the technical side of baking and his signature is ‘child-friendly horror’ style decoration.

James

Age: 25

Occupation: Nuclear Scientist

From: Cumbria

Scientist James loves the technical side of baking and his signature is ‘child-friendly horror’ style decoration.

 His loves anything autumnal, such as mixed spice, apples and caramel.

1662819759 81 Great British Bake Off WILL air as planned on Tuesday

Polish born Janusz describes his baking as ‘colourful and camp’

Janusz

Age: 34

Occupation: Personal Assistant

From: East Sussex

Polish born Janusz describes his baking as ‘colourful and camp’.

 He  loves working Polish ingredients into British dishes.

1662819760 764 Great British Bake Off WILL air as planned on Tuesday

Rebs has recently started to play around with Middle Eastern ingredients

Rebecca

Age: 23

Occupation: Masters Student

From: County Antrim

Rebs has recently started to play around with Middle Eastern ingredients – in a nod to her boyfriend Jack’s Turkish family heritage.

1662819761 371 Great British Bake Off WILL air as planned on Tuesday

His passion for baking began when he was two, when his mum would give him her pastry trimmings to turn into little jam tarts

Will

Age: 45

Occupation: Former Charity Director

From: London

Will loves the technical side and is a fan of using yeast in his cooking –  in more places than just bread!

His passion for baking began when he was two, when his mum would give him her pastry trimmings to turn into little jam tarts.

1662819762 759 Great British Bake Off WILL air as planned on Tuesday

Abdul applies his precision thinking to the chemistry of baking and says Matcha is his favourite flavour 

Abdul

Age: 29

Occupation: Electronics Engineer

From: London

Abdul applies his precision thinking to the chemistry of baking and says Matcha is his favourite flavour. 

A self-confessed space nerd, his interest in baking began when he and his graduate colleagues baked for each other to brighten up their daily coffee breaks. 

