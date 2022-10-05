Great British Bake Off: Rebs sobs as she is sent home with James in rare DOUBLE elimination

The Great British Bake Off saw a devastated Rebs and James was sent home in a rare double-elimination when Maxy was crowned the star baker for the second time in Tuesday’s episode.

Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith decided to send home two bakers on Mexican Week after there were no eliminations in last week’s episode.

But Rebs became emotional and burst into tears when it was announced she would be leaving the tent, as her fellow bakers flocked to comfort her.

The Northern Ireland student, 23, was comforted by Sandro, Maxy and James – who was also knocked out – as she was seen sobbing after the news.

“I’m really devastated,” she said. ‘This means the world to me. Bake Off was a fantastic experience, I just didn’t want it to be so short.’

Paul said to Rebs, “Sorry Rebs, it’s hard in this place.”

Prue was then seen giving a tearful Rebs a huge hug and saying, “It’s just pie.”

James was also sent home in the rare double-elimination, after struggling with the challenges of the Mexican week.

“I always regret when bakers go, especially James,” Prue admitted. “James had a bad week and his showstopper was a real disappointment.”

James said of leaving the tent, “If I used a fun metaphor, I think I was a plant whose roots outgrew the pot.”

The double elimination came after all participants stayed safe last week because two bakers missed bread week due to illness.

Rebs, 23, and Abdul Rehman Sharif, 29, were absent from the infamous tent – but Judge Prue had warned this meant a double-elimination was ahead.

As two more contestants left the tent, Maxy, 29, was crowned a star baker for the second time, having first received the award during cookie week.

Speaking of her success, Paul said: ‘I think Maxy winning star baker for the second time was well deserved, she was the most consistent across the three challenges.’

While an excited Maxy gushed, “I’m dancing now! This has really given me confidence, I never thought I would come to the tent and get two star bakers, it’s crazy!’

Elsewhere in the episode, Syabira burst into tears during the showstopper challenge, which involved making a tres leches cake.

However, 32-year-old Syabira ran into trouble when her cake didn’t soak well and the baker was concerned it might be too dry.

The cardiovascular research associate had already pulled up Paul and Prue for her unique sweetcorn-flavored tres leches cake.

As the clock ticked, Syabira began to cry because her baking wasn’t going according to plan, and Abdul hurried over to comfort her.

Abdul assured her that her bake would “taste great” while the normally smiling baker held back her tears and tried to regain her composure.

Despite her fears, her sweetcorn and cinnamon cake proved to be enough to push her through to the next round.

The bakers were also tasked with making a pan of dulce for the signature before producing tacos in the tech challenge during Mexican week.