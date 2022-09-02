Great British Bake Off 2022: See the stars social media snaps

WhatsNew2Day
The stars of The Great British Bake Off 2022 were revealed on Thursday evening, with this year’s series boasting the most internationally diverse line-up to date. 

Season 13 of the baking show is set to air on September 13 on Channel 4 at 8PM and will see 12 amateur bakers battle it out to be crowned winner.

And going by their Instagram accounts, the stars of this year’s show are more than camera ready, with the contestants giving an insight into their quirky lives on their social media profiles. 

Leading the charge with a slew of glamorous snaps was 23-year-old Rebecca, a masters student from County Antrim. The talented baker is also an animal lover, to the extent that she took her cat Branston to prom. 

Rebecca shared a sweet Instagram snap cuddling up to her feline date – who looked fetching in a bow tie – while she was clad in a striking white lace gown. 

The student is also a fan of travel, as evident in her slew of holiday snaps, and enjoys the odd night out and glass of pinot grigio.  

The Great British Bake Off's 2022 lineup has been revealed: (L-R) Carol, James, Maisam, Sandro, Syabira, Maxy, Rebs, Dawn, Kevin, Abdul, William, Janusz will battle it out in the tend to be crowned winner

Stunning: Leading the set with a slew of glamorous snaps was 23-year-old Rebecca, a masters student from County Antrim

Stunning: She is a masters student from County Antrim

Stunning: Leading the set with a slew of glamorous snaps was 23-year-old Rebecca, a masters student from County Antrim

Fun in the sun: The student is also a fan of travel, as evident in her slew of holiday snaps, and enjoys the odd night out and glass of pinot grigio

Yum: The masters student likes to show off the array of baked goods she has sorted

In the kitchen: She often shows off the cooking process

Yum: The masters student likes to show off the array of baked goods she has sorted 

Snap happy: She shared a striking bikini selfie during a recent holiday

Another contestant who seems to be the life and soul of the party is Janusz- and if it’s a fancy dress party then you’ll see him rock up dressed as a whoopie cushion! 

The Polish baker, 34, is a Personal Assistant from East Sussex, who isn’t afraid to poke fun at himself if his fun loving social media feed is anything to go by! 

Janusz is a fan of pop culture and the reality star icon Gemma Collins, delighting his friends when he unveiled his GC-hristmas jumper.  

Fun times: Another contestant who seems to be the life and soul of the party is Janusz- and if it's a fancy dress party then you'll see him rock up dressed as a whoopie cushion!

Tucking in: It's not just baking that Janusz is a fan of

Tucking in: The foodie has been sharing snaps of his various culinary delights

Tucking in: It’s not just baking that Janusz is a fan of, with the  foodie sharing snaps of his various culinary  delights 

Cheeky: The Polish baker, 34, is a Personal Assistant from East Sussex, who isn't afraid to poke fun at himself if his fun loving social media feed is anything to go by!

Self-confessed ‘Baking Machine’ Sandrom 30, seems to divide his time equally between the gym and the kitchen, with the handsome chef showing off his muscles in a tank top while whipping up a selection of treats. 

Libyan student and sales assistant Maisam is the youngest of this year’s contestants at the age of 18 and revealed on her Instagram that she had applied for Bake Off after friends complimented her many desserts. 

Architectural assistant Maxy, 29, is a fan of a selfie and holidaying with friends, as well as being a doting mother to her two daughters. 

Another active Instagram user is nuclear scientist James, 25, who has already dubbed himself ‘the really annoying one’ on Bake Off, despite the series not yet airing. 

He clearly has a good sense of humour, sharing a snap of himself getting ready for ‘games night’ in a hospital gown and fake baby bump. 

Ripped: Self-confessed 'Baking Machine' Sandrom 30, seems to divide his time equally between the gym and the kitchen

Ripped: The handsome chef has been showing off his muscles in a tank top while whipping up a selection of treats

Ripped: Self-confessed ‘Baking Machine’ Sandrom 30, seems to divide his time equally between the gym and the kitchen, with the handsome chef showing off his muscles in a tank top while whipping up a selection of treats

The line-up for The Great British Bake Off 2022 has been unveiled, ahead of the show’s season 13 debut on September 13 on Channel 4 at 8PM. 

Fans have been chomping at the bit to find out who will be competing in the tent this year, as teasers began dropping last week on TV and social media. 

And it seems that this year’s line-up is a more diverse than ever as 12 amateur bakers will battle it out to be crowned winner. 

Between them, this year’s cast come from far and wide, with family from Saudi Arabia, Poland, Libya and Sweden.

Fun times: Another active Instagram user is nuclear scientist James, 25, who has already dubbed himself 'the really annoying one' on Bake Off, despite the series not yet airing

Loving life: He clearly has a good sense of humour, sharing a snap of himself getting ready for 'games night' in a hospital gown and fake baby bump

Fun times: Another active Instagram user is nuclear scientist James, 25, who has already dubbed himself ‘the really annoying one’ on Bake Off, despite the series not yet airing

Looking on the bright side: James seems to see the upsides of life, sharing a selfie from his hospital bed after he was admitted with tonsillitis last August, he penned 'shout out to the Royal Infirmary for really pulling out all the stops to see me get better and extra love to the covid nurse that said I have gorgeous eyes'

Not to mention a  whole host of different professions from Nuclear scientist to a music teacher to male Nanny and supermarket cashier. 

With specialities ranging from Malaysian style Cornish pasties and ‘child friendly horror’ cake decorators 

The youngest of this year’s wannabe winners is a 18-year-old student who speaks five languages, while the rest of the contestants range between ages 23 – 60.  

Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith are of course back, as well as hosts Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding. 

Taking to the show’s official Twitter page earlier this week the foursome posed  for a sunny snap as they announced the return of the 13th series. 

Strike a pose: Architectural assistant Maxy, 29, is a fan of a selfie

Strike a pose: She loves holidaying with friends

Strike a pose: Architectural assistant Maxy, 29, is a fan of a selfie and holidaying with friends

They captioned the snap: ‘In knead of some good news? Here’s a little something… The Great British Bake Off is back on your screens on Tuesday 13th September at 8pm!’. 

This year’s series will kick off with a total of 12 contestants, who, after 10 weeks of fierce competition, will be whittled down to just three talented bakers. 

Channel 4 shared a video of the contestants to their official Twitter page on Thursday with excited fans already guessing the winner. 

In the video the 12 hopefuls pose together as they were welcomed to the ‘Class of 2022’. 

Back for more: Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith are of course back, as well as hosts Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding for the new series, which begins on September 13

Welcome: Channel 4 shared a video of the contestants to their official Twitter page on Thursday with fans already offering their guesses around who will triumph

Guessing: One fan wrote: 'Team James' while another added: 'Prediction... Janusz and Rebs to do very well

Guessing: One fan wrote: ‘Team James’ while another added: ‘Prediction… Janusz and Rebs to do very well

One fan wrote: ‘Team James’ while one more added: ‘Prediction… Janusz and Rebs to do very well’. 

Another commented: ‘So excited to get to know our new Bake Off class!’ while another said: ‘I’m in love with Carol’s hair’. 

Last year’s final saw almost 7million viewers watch Giuseppe Dell’Anno be crowned as winning baker as he triumphed over fellow contestants Crystelle Pereira, 26, and Chigs Parmar, 40, in arguably the closest ever final of the Channel 4 show.

The chief engineer, who now lives in Bristol, became the first Italian winner after impressing the judges with his consistency and professionalism throughout the competition.

Last year: Giuseppe Dell'Anno (pictured centre), 45, triumphed over fellow contestants Crystelle Pereira, 26, and Chigs Parmar, 40, in arguably the closest ever final of the Channel 4 show in 2021

The 2021 Bake Off coronation was watched by the show’s crew, who formed a ‘bubble’ in Down Hall Hotel near Bishop’s Stortford, Hertfordshire, throughout the duration of filming.

Giuseppe said he would love to ‘crystallise my dad and family’s heritage’ in a cookery book of Italian baking that would draw from his family and their love for baking.

‘It runs through our blood,’ he said. ‘It would be good to know that there would be a cookbook out there for posterity for the Dell’Anno family.’

Bake Off has extended its licence with Channel 4 and Love Productions for a further three years until 2024.

Last years final saw almost 7 million viewers watch Giuseppe Dell’Anno be crowned as winning baker of the series. 

GREAT BRITISH BAKE OFF 2022: WHO ARE THE CONTESTANTS?

1662113320 770 Great British Bake Off 2022 See the stars social media

Carol loves to garden and even hosts her own gardening show on local radio

Carol

Age: 59

Occupation: Supermarket cashier

From: Dorset

Carol loves to garden and even hosts her own gardening show on local radio. She loves creating colourful and eclectic bakes that are inspired by her passion for horticulture. 

1662113321 265 Great British Bake Off 2022 See the stars social media

Originally from Libya Maisam’s favourite flavours are inspired by her Mediterranean heritage

Maisam

Age: 18

Occupation: Student & sales assistant 

From: Greater Manchester

Originally from Libya Maisam’s favourite flavours are inspired by her Mediterranean heritage. 

She speaks five languages and aims to make that seven by the time she turns 20. 

1662113323 175 Great British Bake Off 2022 See the stars social media

Swedish born Maxy’s Scandinavian upbringing features heavily in her bakes

Maxy

Age: 29

Occupation: Architectural assistant 

From: London

Swedish born Maxy’s Scandinavian upbringing features heavily in her bakes with lots of cinnamon and saffron.

She studied fine art and went on to achieve a Masters degree in Architecture. 

1662113323 137 Great British Bake Off 2022 See the stars social media

His ethos in the kitchen is to use the best, seasonal ingredients and to spend time refining technique – with these in hand, he believes the presentation will take care of itself 

Kevin

Age: 33

Occupation: Music teacher

From: Lanarkshire

His ethos in the kitchen is to use the best, seasonal ingredients and to spend time refining technique – with these in hand, he believes the presentation will take care of itself. 

A talented musician, who not only teaches but also performs as a saxophonist.

1662113325 226 Great British Bake Off 2022 See the stars social media

Great with kids Sandro likes to infuse his bakes with flavours from his Angolan heritage

Sandro 

Age: 30

Occupation: Nanny

From: London

Great with kids Sandro likes to infuse his bakes with flavours from his Angolan heritage – the spice of paprika paired with tangy cheese, and sweet bakes smothered in dulce de leche. 

1662113326 711 Great British Bake Off 2022 See the stars social media

Malaysian born Syabira loves giving exotic twists to British classics

Syabira

Age: 32

Occupation: Cardiovascular Research Associate

From: London

Malaysian born Syabira loves giving exotic twists to British classics – chicken rendang Cornish pasties are a particular favourite. 

1662113327 174 Great British Bake Off 2022 See the stars social media

Dawn prides herself on her steady hand and attention to detail, especially when it comes to the intricacy required for lace patterns on biscuits= 

Dawn  

Age: 60 

Occupation: IT Manager

From: Bedfordshire

Dawn prides herself on her steady hand and attention to detail, especially when it comes to the intricacy required for lace patterns on biscuits. 

Her favourite flavours are lemon, salted caramel and anything nutty. 

1662113328 400 Great British Bake Off 2022 See the stars social media

Scientist James loves the technical side of baking and his signature is ‘child-friendly horror’ style decoration.

James

Age: 25

Occupation: Nuclear Scientist

From: Cumbria

Scientist James loves the technical side of baking and his signature is ‘child-friendly horror’ style decoration.

 His loves anything autumnal, such as mixed spice, apples and caramel.

1662113329 838 Great British Bake Off 2022 See the stars social media

Polish born Janusz describes his baking as ‘colourful and camp’

Janusz

Age: 34

Occupation: Personal Assistant

From: East Sussex

Polish born Janusz describes his baking as ‘colourful and camp’.

 He  loves working Polish ingredients into British dishes.

1662113330 989 Great British Bake Off 2022 See the stars social media

Rebs has recently started to play around with Middle Eastern ingredients

Rebecca

Age: 23

Occupation: Masters Student

From: County Antrim

Rebs has recently started to play around with Middle Eastern ingredients – in a nod to her boyfriend Jack’s Turkish family heritage.

1662113331 224 Great British Bake Off 2022 See the stars social media

His passion for baking began when he was two, when his mum would give him her pastry trimmings to turn into little jam tarts

Will

Age: 45

Occupation: Former Charity Director

From: London

Will loves the technical side and is a fan of using yeast in his cooking –  in more places than just bread!

His passion for baking began when he was two, when his mum would give him her pastry trimmings to turn into little jam tarts.

1662113332 495 Great British Bake Off 2022 See the stars social media

Abdul applies his precision thinking to the chemistry of baking and says Matcha is his favourite flavour 

Abdul

Age: 29

Occupation: Electronics Engineer

From: London

Abdul applies his precision thinking to the chemistry of baking and says Matcha is his favourite flavour. 

A self-confessed space nerd, his interest in baking began when he and his graduate colleagues baked for each other to brighten up their daily coffee breaks. 

