Great Barrier Reef sees fragile coral comeback

Parts of Australia’s beleaguered Great Barrier Reef now have the highest levels of coral cover in decades, a government report said Thursday, suggesting the aquatic wonder could survive if given the chance.

Parts of the vast UNESCO heritage site showed marked increases in coral cover over the past year, to levels not seen in 36 years of monitoring, according to the Australian Institute of Marine Science.

Scientists who inspected 87 sites said the reef’s northern and central portions recovered from damage faster than some expected, thanks mainly to the fast-growing Acropora — a branching coral that supports thousands of marine species.

“These latest results show that the reef can still recover in periods without intense disturbances,” said Paul Hardisty, CEO of the Australian Institute of Marine Science.

But far from declaring victory, Hardisty warned that gains could easily be undone by cyclones, new bleaching events, or crown of thorns outbreaks.

He pointed to a turning point in the fate of the southern part of the reef, which seemed to be recovering a year ago but was now in decline again.

“This shows how vulnerable the reef is to the ongoing acute and severe disturbances that are more frequent and lasting,” he said.

Coral cover has increased by 36 percent at all sites in the northern part of the reef, up from 27 percent in 2021.

But the picture was less encouraging as the scientists moved south, with a smaller increase in cover in the reef’s central belt and a marked decrease in coral cover in the south.

The proliferation of coral-killing crown-of-thorns starfish has also taken its toll.

Only fierce lobbying by the Australian government kept the reef from being labeled “endangered” by UNESCO — a potentially devastating blow to the country’s multibillion-dollar tourism industry.

Many fear that the rate of damage could cause the reef to be completely destroyed.

Marine scientist Terry Hughes said it was “good news” that coral was growing again, but warned that the species driving the recovery were very vulnerable to ocean heating.

He added that replacing large, old, slow-growing corals that had defined the reef probably “was no longer possible. Instead, we’re seeing a partial reassembly of fast-growing, weed-like corals before the next disturbance.”

Zoe Richards, a researcher with the Coral Conservation and Research Group at Curtin University, also warned against over-optimism.

“This recovery trend is driven by a handful of Acropora species that often grow in a boom-and-bust pattern,” she said. “This means that the next thermal stress event could easily re-decimate these coral communities.”

“We’re already finding evidence that any mass bleaching event leads to local extinctions of rarer species, so the short-term success of a handful of fast-growing coral species masks the full story of the largely hidden biodiversity losses.”

