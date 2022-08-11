Grease The Musical London cast dedicate the show’s run to Olivia Newton-John following her death 

The cast of Grease The Musical in London has dedicated the performance of the show to the late Olivia Newton-John.

Olivia, who died peacefully Monday morning at her Southern California home after a 30-year battle with cancer, played Sandy Olsson in the 1978 film.

In a joint statement following the show’s West End performance Tuesday night, the cast said it was a “huge honor to follow in Olivia’s footsteps every night” and that they were inspired by her work.

As the show ended, actress Olivia Moore, who plays Sandy in the current run, addressed the audience against a backdrop of a large statue of Olivia glowing in the neon pink stage lighting.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I’m sure you’ve all heard the incredibly sad news that Olivia Newton-John passed away last night,” Moore told the crowd.

“She played Sandy in the film, of course, and she’s an icon who has inspired countless young artists around the world, especially all of us in this company.

“It’s a huge honor to follow in Olivia’s footsteps every night and perform those songs that made her world famous with millions of fans who continue to celebrate her incredible talent.”

She continued, “We dedicate our Grease series to Olivia’s memory and all she stood for.”

Moore, 26, added that a fundraiser was being held at the theater’s exits to support breast cancer, a charity for which Olivia has drawn a lot of attention.

The British production will feature Aussie stars Peter Andre, who plays Vince Fontaine, and Jason Donovan as Teen Angel.

The former Neighbors actor will play the role for six weeks on some shows, while Andre will be present at some shows until October.

Andre pays heartfelt tribute to Newton-John after her death, and shares a photo of them together after performing at a charity event.

Newton-John’s iconic transformation from sweet to sexy was recreated in costumes and tributes for years

Newton-John famously opposed the role of Sandy in the 1978 film Grease. She was 28 at the time and thought she was too old to play a fresh-faced high school student.

“The night of the Spina Bifida benefit concert in Australia where I had the privilege of performing with Dame Olivia Newton John,” he captioned the Instagram post.

“This photo reminds me of what a warm, kind and generous person she was. She was constantly smiling and talking to everyone backstage. I will never forget it.’

Meanwhile, Donovan shared a video via his Instagram story in which buildings in Melbourne light up pink in honor of the Xanadu singer.

Grease The Musical from London is directed by Nikolai Foster and plays at the Dominion Theater until October 29.

On Monday morning, Newton-John’s husband broke the news of the star’s death in a heartbreak Facebook post, following her brave and extraordinarily public decades-long health battle.

“Dame Olivia Newton-John, 73, passed away peacefully this morning at her Southern California ranch surrounded by family and friends,” wrote Mr Easterling.

“We ask everyone to respect the privacy of the family during this very difficult time.

Just days before her death, Olivia Newton-John posted a heartwarming photo on Instagram with her husband John Easterling

Olivia has been a symbol of triumph and hope for sharing her journey with breast cancer for over 30 years.

“Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience in plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, which is dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.”

Her co-star Grease and on-screen love interest John Travolta, who played Danny Zuko in the film, also shared a personal tribute.

“My dear Olivia, you have made our whole life so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We’ll see you on the road and we’ll all be together again,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

‘Your from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!’

John Travolta was one of the first to pay tribute to Newton-John on Instagram. Their joint performance catapulted both of their careers in 1978