Grease returning to AMC Theatres as special tribute to late leading lady Olivia Newton-John

The iconic Grease movie returns to the big screen after the recent passing of Olivia-Newton John.

Earlier this week, AMC Theaters announced that this weekend it will screen the classic 1978 film starring Newton-John as Sandy and John Travolta as Danny in 135 locations across the country to raise money for the fight against breast cancer.

“To honor the late Olivia Newton-John, many of our US movie theaters will be showing her classic 1978 hit film Grease, once again on the big screen,” tweeted Adam Aron, CEO of AMC Theaters, adding: “A cheap entrance fee of $5, and through our charity AMC Cares we donate $1 per ticket sold to breast cancer research.’

Grease was once the highest-grossing music film of all time, surpassing a record set by The Sound of Music by raising over $366 million on a budget of just $6 million.

The film’s record was surpassed after the release of Les Misérables in 2012, which took in $441.8 million at the box office on a budget of $61 million.

The musical romantic comedy received mostly positive reviews from film critics and is considered by many to be one of the best films of 1978.

The film’s legacy was further cemented when the Library Of Congress announced it would be added to the National Film Registry in 2020.

The success of Grease, which was based on the 1971 musical by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey and written by Bronte Woodard with an adaptation by Ala Carr, led to the sequel, Grease 2, starring Michelle Pfeiffer and Maxwell Caulfield. . the lead roles.

A series based on the movie titled, Grease: Rise Of The Pink Ladies, and a prequel called Summer Lovin are reportedly in the works for the Paramount+ streaming service.

Newton-John was 73 years old when she died on August 8 at her beloved ranch in California’s Santa Ynez Valley.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer three times during her life, starting in 1992.

In the wake of her initial recovery, the actress and singer became an advocate for breast cancer research and other health concerns.

More than 25 years had passed when she made the shocking announcement that she had been re-diagnosed with breast cancer. It was during this time that she revealed she had a previous recurrence of the disease in 2013, but had decided to keep the news private.

The star of If You Love Me, Let Me Know revealed that her third diagnosis in 2017 had metastasized, spread to her bones and progressed to stage IV.

Newton-John, who also had a career as a singer, leaves behind her husband John Easterling, whom she married in 2008, and daughter Chloe, 36, who she shared with her first husband Matt Lattanzi.