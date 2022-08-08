Grease actor Eddie Deezen found not competent to stand trial after April arrest

Grease actor Eddie Deezen has been found ineligible to stand trial after being arrested for allegedly breaking into a private nursing home multiple times and refusing to leave.

In a commitment assignment obtained by TMZ, the document states that Deezen, 65, is unable to face trial for a mental illness. He has been transferred to the Maryland Department of Health, where he will be treated.

The warrant states that Deezen is considered a danger to himself and others around him.

He will now remain under the care of the GGD until the court rules that he no longer poses a threat, according to TMZ.

While Deezen was initially charged with fourth-degree burglary, two counts of trespassing and one count of disturbing the peace, prosecutors changed the charge to assault and disorderly conduct, the new documents obtained by TMZ show.

The charges stem from an April 8 incident in which Deezen, who is best known for playing Eugene Felsnic in the 1978 film Grease and its 1982 sequel, was arrested for appearing in the nursing home several times and refusing to leave. .

Deezen reportedly broke into the facility and refused to leave after a woman inside ordered him to leave.

According to police, the woman claims that Deezen almost broke into one of the rooms before he was eventually evicted. She claims he refused to leave the nursing home and was caught by the police.

Deezen would also have been in the nursing home earlier that day and had to leave.

The police were called when he returned to the facility that evening. The alleged victim informed police that Dezeen visited her in the past.

And again, he was also featured, right, in the sequel to Grease with Maxwell Caulfield, left

Deezen was also caught on surveillance cameras from a neighbor who lived nearby.

The neighbor claimed he and his fiancé were watching TV when he heard a noise outside. He saw Deezen on the video trying to open the front door and called the police.

Hollywood staple was also arrested at a Maryland restaurant in September 2021 and charged with second-degree assault, disorderly conduct and trespassing for that altercation.

The actor reportedly caused a scene at the restaurant and refused to leave when police arrived, even throwing several items, including plates, at them.

The incident began around lunchtime when police were called to Deezen causing a scene at a restaurant.

When police arrived, Deezen reportedly hid behind a woman in a booth and refused multiple orders to leave.

He was forcibly removed from the restaurant, with the report alleging that he threw numerous items at police officers, including plates, bowls and food, with one of the officers being beaten.

The actor was shirtless when he was removed from the restaurant.

There was also a video of the restaurant’s arrest, posted to Facebook in September 2021 by Cumberland on Patrol, which claimed to show a shirtless Deezen being led away in handcuffs.

As he sat on a couch, he was heard saying, “Ouch, I could have been hurt.”

Another Facebook user named Amanda Lambert offered an account of the 2021 arrest.

“So Eddie Deezen just got arrested at the mall. Why couldn’t it be where I could get video,’ Lambert began.

“He was in Wasabi asking customers inappropriate questions… like if they’d have a quartet and whatnot, and he was probably upset at the lack of false eyelashes!” she added, citing an incident in July where he ranted about a waitress who wasn’t wearing fake eyelashes.

“Then he yelled at the police and told them to arrest him and he was shirtless. Edit: He was also kicked out of AT&T for coming in and saying, “I don’t see any African American employees, I’ll put this on my report,” she added.

Deezen made headlines in June when he was accused of harassing a waitress named Kara Lashbaugh, and made a lengthy Facebook post about her.

She took to Twitter and said, “Eddie Deezen loves CREEP who comes to work at least once a week, calls and asks other servers for my schedule, and if he comes in and I’m not wearing makeup, HE LEAVES . And this grown old man has the nerve to post this on Facebook about me, I’m losing my mind.’

Deezen was born in Cumberland, Maryland and married Linda George in 1984.