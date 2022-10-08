Grealish joked about Almiron, but now Newcastle star has scored more than him
Jack Grealish made a joke about Miguel Almiron’s abilities last season, but now the Newcastle star has more goals than him.
The Man City star found himself in hot water after he made a harmless joke about the Newcastle striker in a video of Man City’s Premier League title celebrations.
When explaining how they won the Premier League, Grealish made a comment suggesting that the Magpies star was not very good.
“There were two secrets… one, Riyadh [Mahrez], then get him off the field as quickly as possible. He played like [Newcastle star Miguel] Almiron,’ he said.
“Number two, [pointing at Bernardo Silva] He’s been so good this season, take him off the field.”
However, it’s likely Grealish will regret dropping the Paraguayan now, even if his comment wasn’t malicious.
Almiron found the net against Brentford on Saturday afternoon, giving his side a 4-1 lead before the home side won 5-1, moving them to fifth in the standings.
The 28-year-old sent St. James’ Park wild when he intercepted Ethan Pinnock’s pass to goalkeeper David Raya, before taking it around the Bees stopper and firing into an empty net.
Meanwhile, in Manchester, Grealish pulled a blank shot and knocked a chance over the bar against Southampton in his side’s 4-0 win.
The City man scored one goal this season and converted a wonderful pass from Kevin De Bruyne against Wolves.
For Almiron, his goal on Saturday marked his fourth of the season, with his others against Fulham and, ironically, Grealish’s side City.
The former Atlanta United star struggled when he first signed for Newcastle in 2019 for a then club record of £21 million, scoring just 14 goals in 132 games.
But this season, he seems to have clicked into gear.
Perhaps Grealish’s comment put some fire in his gut…
