Grateful Aussie mum with a newborn wins $10,000 worth of Coles groceries on live TV

A grateful Aussie mom couldn’t wipe the smile from her face after being awarded a $10,000 cash prize on live TV.

Western Sydney mother Ellen, who has just given birth to a baby girl, opened the front door of her Quakers Hill home Friday morning for a gigantic check.

The new mom was gifted $10,000 worth of Coles groceries from Sunrise host James Tobin and a team of delighted grocery store workers.

Unable to wipe the smile from her face after opening the door, she was quickly covered in colorful confetti and handed over a bouquet of flowers.

Ellen explained to Sunrise hosts that after the birth of her daughter Amelia, she struggled to get to the shops.

“I’m on maternity leave and have a four week old baby sleeping inside, my husband is at work, and I’m really, really overwhelmed. He’s a mechanic,’ she said.

“It means a lot. I’m on maternity leave, so we have one paycheck.”

The new mom was asked which grocery item she would use most.

“Probably diapers, she uses so many diapers,” she said with a laugh.

The Sunrise Knock Knock Competition gives four Australians the chance to win $10,000 worth of Coles groceries.

The next competition will conclude on September 1st with a jury choosing the winners of the life-changing prize.