Grateful Aussie mum with a newborn wins $10,000 worth of Coles groceries on live TV
Hardworking Aussie family wins $10,000 prize on live TV – as beaming mom reveals what she’s going to do with the money
- New mom Ellen opened her door for $10,000 worth of Coles groceries on Friday
- Western Sydney dam is the latest winner of the Sunrise Knock Knock competition
- She said the award “means a lot” because her family currently only earns one wage
<!–
<!–
<!– <!–
<!–
<!–
<!–
A grateful Aussie mom couldn’t wipe the smile from her face after being awarded a $10,000 cash prize on live TV.
Western Sydney mother Ellen, who has just given birth to a baby girl, opened the front door of her Quakers Hill home Friday morning for a gigantic check.
The new mom was gifted $10,000 worth of Coles groceries from Sunrise host James Tobin and a team of delighted grocery store workers.
Unable to wipe the smile from her face after opening the door, she was quickly covered in colorful confetti and handed over a bouquet of flowers.
Western Sydney mother Ellen, who has just given birth to a baby girl, opened the front door of her Quakers Hill home Friday morning for a giant check (pictured)
Ellen explained to Sunrise hosts that after the birth of her daughter Amelia, she struggled to get to the shops.
“I’m on maternity leave and have a four week old baby sleeping inside, my husband is at work, and I’m really, really overwhelmed. He’s a mechanic,’ she said.
“It means a lot. I’m on maternity leave, so we have one paycheck.”
The new mom was asked which grocery item she would use most.
“Probably diapers, she uses so many diapers,” she said with a laugh.
The Sunrise Knock Knock Competition gives four Australians the chance to win $10,000 worth of Coles groceries.
The next competition will conclude on September 1st with a jury choosing the winners of the life-changing prize.
The new mum couldn’t wipe the smile from her face after she opened the door and was immediately covered in colorful confetti and handed a bouquet of flowers (pictured)