Russia suffered catastrophic military losses at Vuhledar, with dozens of tanks and troops destroyed. The troops were untrained, leaving them vulnerable and unable to counterattack. Critics attacked the role of the controversial commander of the East Group, Lieutenant General Rustam Muradov, demanding that he take responsibility for the massacre. Military prosecutors should investigate the role of commanders.

Aerial footage shows Russian troops fleeing under continuous aerial bombardment by the Ukrainians. In the chaos, Russian tanks mowed down their own men.

One Russian estimate was that Vladimir Putin’s forces lost 31 armored vehicles in the massacre at Vuhledar, known to the Russians as Ugledar.

Russian wartime broadcasters have denounced their own side for launching the Kremlin’s new offensive with “military incompetence,” amid a hodgepodge of accusations for leaving the column as “sitting ducks.”

It is clear that Putin’s troops have been killed here, with more wounded, although there are no figures yet.

Others are said to have been captured by the Ukrainians.

“Our elite units became easy targets,” said a desperate Russian report.

“At least 30 pieces of lost equipment (with) burning tanks,” the Gray Zone media reported.

“Our fighters could not inflict any counter losses on them…

“This was the end of the widely announced offensive of the Russian army on the entire Donetsk front.”

“Thirty-one armored vehicles of the 155th Separate Guards Marine Brigade of the Russian Pacific Fleet were destroyed in an attack on Vuhledar,” the military channel Moscow Calling reported.

Alexander Sladkov, a war correspondent for state television, denounced “criminal commanders” on the Russian side.

War analyst Igor Strelkov posted: “The losses turned out to be one-sided, the Ukrainians shot the attackers “as in a shooting gallery.” Our fighters could not inflict any counter losses on them…’

Another war correspondent, Sergei Mardan, reported: “Here are the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation…after a year of large-scale hostilities…moving in columns and being trampled near the strategic city of Vuhledar, losing equipment and lose people. And no one is to blame.’

“There are clearly questions for the command in this episode,” says analyst Boris Rozhin.

‘A lot of equipment has been lost and mutilated.

“In fact, the tank company has lost its combat capability.”

Pro-Kremlin expert Artyom Sheynin said: “We are now waiting – will (the authorities) try to hush it up or solve it in a more substantive way? Draw the right conclusions.’

In a blistering indictment, Ramzai, a pro-war Z-channel, lamented: ‘What happened is the result of extremely low training of the staff… The commanders showed complete incompetence’

There was a ‘lack of effective interaction between the branches of the armed forces, when the battlegroup was under enemy fire and given no support, no cover during the battle’.

This defeat was due to the use of ‘low quality and untrained’ reserves – mobilized by Putin – as ‘independent battlegroups’.

The British Ministry of Defense had previously said: “Russian forces are likely to have fled, leaving at least 30 largely intact armored vehicles in a single incident after a failed attack.”

The video evidence supports this conclusion.

Muradov is a close ally of general war commander General Valery Gerasimov.