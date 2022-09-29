Graphic moment bank robbery suspect shot dead by Arizona SWAT team pointing gun at police dog’s head

A suspect was shot and killed by police in Arizona after he pointed a gun at a police dog’s head.

Shocking multi-angle body cam video released by the Tucson Police Department shows the situation unfolding after police tracked down Francisco Javier Galarza, who was wanted in connection with a bank robbery and home invasion,

Galarza, who was 49, was seen exiting a Circle K store when officers ordered him to get on the ground.

‘Run, run, run, run,’ shouts an officer.

Authorities released body camera footage of an incident in which a police officer shot at wanted suspect, Francisco Javier Galarza

Tucson police were monitoring the 49-year-old wanted in connection with a home invasion and several robberies in the area

Galarza was tackled by a K-9 police dog named Kiro, who brought him to the ground

When Galaza refused their orders, he was tackled by a police dog named Kiro, who tackled the man by his leg.

Within moments, Galaza whipped out a gun and aimed it at the K-9’s head before pointing it at other police as well.

The officers in turn aimed at the man before firing five shots, killing him.

The police could be heard shouting ‘Police! Come down!’ several times by Galarza as he ran from the police.

Officer Barry Peterson, a 15-year veteran, then released Kiro, who tackled Galarza to the ground.

Galarza took out a gun and pointed it at the head of a police dog

Galarza appeared to point his gun at the officers

Officers and SWAT team members confronted Galarza as he left the Circle K store

Body cam footage from several officers shows Galarza reaching for his weapon and pointing it at the dog.

Galaraza is warned that a gun is about to be fired before the fatal shots are fired.

Multiple agencies are now reviewing the footage to determine if the use of deadly force was justified.

Galarza has a long criminal history according to News 13.

In 1992, Galaraza was sentenced to three years in prison. Two years later, he was convicted of drug possession and sentenced to four years in prison.

In 2000, Galarza was convicted of car theft. In 2001 he was convicted of six counts of armed robbery and jailed for 11 years. After his release, he was once again convicted of armed robbery for another seven and a half years.

Galazrza was ordered to stop and show his hands, but ran away and pulled a black handgun from a bag he was carrying.

Galarza pointed his gun at the K9 and the officers before they fired back at him