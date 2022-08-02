GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Mixed martial artist gets the worst broken nose you will EVER see

Blake Perry stunned the crowd during last weekend’s A1 Combat 4 MMA tournament when he tried to come out for the second round of his fight, despite literally punching his nose in the face just minutes earlier.

The Hawaiian sustained the injury when his opponent Marcel McCain kneed him in the first round of their welterweight clash in Stockton, California, but somehow he managed to hold out until the bell.

There was nothing his corner could do to treat the severe fracture except wipe the blood, but Perry jumped to his feet, ready to fight again – only for the referee and the ringside doctor to stop the procedure just after the bell rang. the second round had sounded.

Perry’s nose was unrecognizable after knocking a brutal knee from opponent Marcel McCain

A photo of the 27-year-old with his partner Selena, taken before the fight, shows how bad the damage was

Perry even clasped his hands as if he were praying and begged the doctor to let him continue, but his pleas fell on deaf ears.

“Unfortunately, the doctor wouldn’t let me go for the second round of my fight last night!” he wrote to his fans on Instagram.

“Even though the fight was only 1 round, we still brought home the night bonus fight.

“Thank you to everyone who checked in on my. I’m recovering quickly and have already booked a fight for next weekend,” he joked.

The 27-year-old’s angle couldn’t do much to treat the injury other than wipe the blood where the knee cut him on the bridge of his nose

Perry was seen begging the referee (pictured, center) to let him keep fighting in round two

The 27-year-old also posted some gut-wrenching images of a doctor pushing his nose back into place – apparently without anesthetic – after the fight.

It was only the second professional fight in Perry’s career and he received praise from the A1 Combat 4 commentators for his incredible toughness.

‘That is him! Right away it’s crooked,” they said as the knee that caused the damage was played again. “And I’ll tell you what, Blake Perry, unfazed, moving forward, Blake Perry keeps fighting.”

The fighter later shared an update on his condition with Dr. David Abbasi, revealing he wouldn’t need surgery, just a ‘good ol’ alignment’ to bring his face back to something almost normal.