GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Fighter gets one of the most gruesome UFC injuries EVER Gregory Rodrigues

UFC fighter Gregory Rodrigues suffered one of the worst cuts in the history of the sport on Sunday – but that didn’t stop him from fighting on and winning the fight.

The Brazilian known as ‘Robocop’ suffered the devastating injury in the first round when he was kneed between the eyebrows by middleweight opponent Chidi Njokuani.

Temporarily stunned by the shot, Rodrigues then broke into action, turning up the heat on his opponent.

In between rounds, the UFC doctor examined the gutsy 31-year-old’s cut as his cornermen worked hard to stem the bleeding.

Rodrigues was allowed to continue and came out in the second round, defeating Njokuani with aggressive ground and pound attacks.

The remarkable win left the commentary team stunned, with Daniel Cormier calling it “one of the worst clips I’ve ever seen.”

Rodrigous didn’t seem too surprised by the result, saying: ‘I know one thing, I was born for this. It doesn’t matter, man, they need to kill me, but alive or dead, you’re coming with me – I’m a Robocop. I will say one thing, I love you Jesus.’

Rodrigues received stitches immediately after the match, which fortunately closed the wound. However, that didn’t stop people from commenting on the graphical damage.

Aljamain Sterling, the current UFC Bantamweight Champion, commented on Twitter: ‘How TF did he come back with his face falling off? Crazy toughness, cardio and heart right there!’

Another Twitter user commented: ‘It made me really sad to watch it. I don’t know how he kept fighting, let alone winning.’

Journalist Shaeen Al-Shatti posted a picture of the before and after pictures on Twitter.

Not only did Rodrigues get the win, but he also earned a $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus.

Rodrigues’ win improved his professional MMA record to 13-4-0.

He made his UFC debut on June 5, 2021 in a victory over Serbia’s Dusko Todorovic via unanimous decision.