Graphene improves circuits in flexible and wearable electronics

A plasma beam, which glows pink, is used to activate a gas of hydrogen and methane molecules and break it down into smaller fragments. The sample to be coated, such as a two-dimensional copper line, is then immersed in the plasma and carbon from the gas is deposited on the surface as thin sheets of graphene. Credit: Caltech



At 200 times stronger than steel, graphene has been hailed as a super material of the future since its discovery in 2004. The ultra-thin carbon material is an incredibly strong electrical and thermal conductor, making it a perfect ingredient to enhance semiconductor chips used in many electrical devices.

But while graphene-based research has accelerated, the nanomaterial has hit hurdles: manufacturers in particular have failed to create large, industrially relevant quantities of the material. New research from the lab of Nai-Chang Yeh, the Thomas W. Hogan Professor of Physics, is breathing new life into the graphene craze.

In two new studies, the researchers show that graphene can significantly improve the electrical circuitry needed for wearable and flexible electronics, such as smart health patches, bendable smartphones, helmets, large folding screens and more.

In a study published in ACS applied materials and interfaces, the researchers grew graphene directly on thin two-dimensional copper lines commonly used in electronics. The results showed that the graphene not only improved the conductive properties of the lines, but also protected the copper-based structures from usual wear. For example, they showed that graphene-coated copper structures could be folded 200,000 times without damage, compared to the original copper structures, which began to crack after 20,000 folds. The results show that graphene can help create flexible electronics with a longer lifespan.

The second study, published in ACS applied nanomaterials, showed that gold coated with graphene was more resistant to the sweat of a person’s body and thus would make better implantable biosensors. Gold is a common ingredient used in the development of implantable biosensors or smart patches – nanoscale devices for monitoring various health problems. Graphene slows the rate at which the gold corrodes.

The two investigations, in addition to a third study in ACS applied materials and interfaces showing that graphene can protect electrical circuits produced via inkjet printers, used the Yeh group’s unique method of growing graphene. In 2015, Yeh and her colleagues, including senior research scientist David Boyd, announced that they had devised a better, more cost-effective and environmentally friendly way to grow graphene on materials. Called plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition, this method can be used to grow high-quality graphene sheets, only one atom thick, in about 15 minutes at room temperature. This is in contrast to other methods that require much higher temperatures and harsh chemicals and take several hours.

“Flexible and wearable electronics can be made from soft materials such as polymers that cannot withstand high temperatures,” said Chen-Hsuan (Steve) Lu, a Caltech graduate student and lead author of the three studies. “Our method allows us to grow graphene directly on the substrates at a low temperature, preventing damage to sensitive materials.”

Yeh adds that their graphene growth method, which can be scaled up for industrial needs, is compatible with many other applications besides flexible and wearable electronics.

“Our method is highly compatible with all types of substrates, ranging from small nanostructured metals to semiconducting materials and even plastics. Because we do not need high temperatures, this method can be used for many applications on different substrates,” she says. say.

Pink Plasma

The group’s method of growing sheets of graphene is performed in their basement lab. A plasma beam, which glows pink, is used to activate a gas of hydrogen and methane molecules and break it down into smaller fragments. The sample, such as a two-dimensional copper line, is then immersed in the plasma and the carbon from the gas is deposited on the surface in thin plates one atom thick. The final surface with the graphene will appear shinier.

“Because the sample is immersed in the plasma without the need for active heating to about 1000 degrees Celsius by a hot oven, which is the case with other methods, growth at much lower temperatures becomes possible,” says Lu.

For the study that tested graphene’s ability to improve the flexibility of electronics, the team collaborated with the Materials and Chemical Research Laboratories of Taiwan’s Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI). The Caltech team created graphene-coated copper structures similar to what would be used in flexible electronics and then had them folded by their partners at ITRI; the company has the equipment needed to repeatedly fold the structures hundreds of thousands of times. “I tried and couldn’t stand there and fold the materials myself for so long,” Lu jokes.

“For decades, ITRI has played an important role in bridging laboratory research to industrial productions in Taiwan. The best-known example of many of ITRI’s spin-off companies is the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), currently the world’s largest and leading semiconductor foundry” , says Yeh, who recently traveled to Taiwan to visit her employees at ITRI.

After a substrate is coated with graphene, it appears glossier (right). Credit: Caltech



In the same study, the researchers also showed that graphene could improve the chemical stability and electrical conductivity of the copper structures, in addition to structural flexibility. “We put just two atomic layers of graphene on these thin copper lines and saw that they were beautifully unchanged after several months,” Yeh says.

The second study tested whether graphene could protect the durability of gold structures used in implantable biosensors. The researchers grew graphene on gold and then exposed the material to salt solutions that mimic sweat. The results showed that the graphene-coated structure remained intact under conditions equivalent to about a month at normal human body temperatures, much longer than what is possible with gold alone.

“I wasn’t aware of graphene’s full potential when I first started using it,” says Lu. “But then I realized how it can be used in combination with other materials for so many applications. My roommate [co-author Kuang Ming (Allen) Shang] and I had a boba tea when we realized we could test whether graphene could protect gold from the corrosive effects of sweat.” Lu says his favorite Taiwanese drink, boba tea, helps him get new ideas.

What is the future for graphene?

While graphene has taken longer to make its way into electronics than first anticipated, the future looks bright. In addition to using graphene in wearable and flexible electronics, Yeh is exploring graphene’s potential in everything from energy research and optical communications to eco-friendly batteries and more.

Graphene is also key to the growing field of nanoelectronics, she says, which aims to create smaller versions of the electronics commonly used today. Graphene can be used in conjunction with silicon to shrink devices to smaller and smaller sizes.

“Graphene, in combination with other materials, can make our nanotechnologies smaller and faster. It leads to lower heat dissipation and lower energy consumption. In our lab, we use graphene for so many things. It’s exciting,” she says.

More information:

Chen-Hsuan Lu et al, Polymer-compatible low-temperature plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition of graphene on galvanized Cu for flexible hybrid electronics, ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces (2021). Chen-Hsuan Lu et al, Polymer-compatible low-temperature plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition of graphene on galvanized Cu for flexible hybrid electronics,(2021). DOI: 10.1021/acsami.1c11510 Chen-Hsuan Lu et al, Graphene on Nanoscale-Thick Au Films: Implications for Anti-Corrosion in Smart Wearable Electronics, ACS applied nanomaterials (2022). DOI: 10.1021/acsanm.2c00401

