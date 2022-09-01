Grantchester FIRST LOOK: Reverend Tom Brittney and co-star Kacey Ainsworth on set

<!–

The shooting for the eighth series of Grantchester started on Thursday on the set in the city near Cambridge.

And Tom Brittney, 31, was seen on set as Reverend Will Davenport alongside co-star Kacey Ainsworth, 53, who plays Cathy Keating on the ITV show.

The actor cut a neat figure in a black suit, while Kacey looked effortlessly chic in a pink floral midi dress and matching heels.

Tom was later seen in costume wearing a white cassock as he posed for a selfie with fans in between scenes.

He couldn’t stop smiling when a fan brought a dog to watch the cast film.

Kacey then joined Charlotte Ritchie, who plays Bonnie Davenport, for a cup of coffee as they strolled around the set.

ITV confirmed that fan-loved crime drama Grantchester, which began in 2014, will return for its eighth series.

Reverend Will Davenport finally got his happily ever after by marrying the newcomer to the village, Bonnie Evans, at the end of series seven.

But according to the synopsis for the new series, Will and his detective buddy, Geordie Keating, won’t have it easy.

ITV’s synopsis reads: ‘Will is the happiest he’s ever been, but his world will be rocked by a terrible accident. He has always preached the word of a merciful God, but how can he now, when his despair leads him into a dangerous downward spiral?

Geordie has found newfound satisfaction in his relationship with Cathy, but when they are both confronted by shocking announcements at work, their happiness is jeopardized.

“While Mrs. C, Leonard, Jack and Daniel wander, both Will and Geordie find themselves in uncharted, emotional waters and murder is always around the corner.”

Speaking of the new series, Tom said: “To be part of a show as beloved as this one, which is now in its eighth series, is an absolute honor.”

Robson Green said in a statement: “It’s so good to be back at Grantchester. A series that only gets better with age. Everyone involved is on top of their game and this incredibly charming, likeable, dark and edgy show is an absolute privilege to be a part of.”

While there is no official release date yet, fans can expect the new series sometime in 2023.