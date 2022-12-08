Thursday, December 8, 2022
Entertainment

Grant Denyer’s day in hell after doctors tell him he’ll die if he doesn’t change his lifestyle

by Merry
written by Merry
Grant Denyer (pictured) had his own day in hell on Thursday after nothing seemed to go right for him. The 45-year-old Along For The Ride podcaster documented his bad day on Instagram and listed everything that went wrong

Grant Denyer had his own day in hell on Thursday after nothing seemed to go right for him.

The 45-year-old Along For The Ride podcaster documented his bad day on Instagram, listing everything that went wrong.

Denyer shared a photo of himself looking wide-eyed and disheveled, captioning the post, “Today a bag can eat pecks: A water pipe blew, podcast equipment failed, lost an entire podcast record and went crook.”

The host of Family Feud, who shares daughters Scout, Sailor and Sunday with his wife Chezzi, continued, “My water bore exploded (lightning strike), Sailor’s iPad broke, she dropped MY iPad in the bath, 2 dead iPads and baby has conjunctivitis.” ‘

“Mom is leaving me and the girls for a three-day retreat tomorrow. Yuck.’

It comes just days after Denyer revealed that his doctors warned him he would die if he didn’t change his lifestyle.

He said he could “do whatever I wanted, wherever I wanted” after his TV success, but leading a whirlwind life affected his health and he ended up with chronic fatigue syndrome.

‘I didn’t listen to my body; I had tremendous chronic fatigue,” he said on his Along for the Ride podcast.

He continued, “There was a point when I went to the doctor and they examined my organs and tested them all and said they were running at about seven percent.”

He said he could “do whatever I wanted, wherever I wanted,” following his success on TV, but leading a whirlwind life affected his health and he ended up with chronic fatigue syndrome

And they said, ‘If you don’t do anything drastic, you’re going to die, and soon.’ Then I thought, “Holy s**t, this is serious, I need to do something about this.”

Grant explained how he “forgot about success and ratings” and started focusing on his health.

The former Sunrise weather forecaster said in July that he struggles with the “fear of not being good enough” but has developed effective strategies to cope.

Grant, a two-time winner of Dancing with the Stars, said in a candid Instagram post, “I have flaws, I have many weaknesses, I struggle.

‘I am a work in progress. I suffer from perfectionism, but with things like meditation or self-improvement, I don’t strive for perfection, but progress. That’s enough.’

‘I didn’t listen to my body; I had tremendous chronic fatigue,” he said on his Along for the Ride podcast. “There was a point when I went to the doctor and they examined my organs and tested them all and said they were running at about seven percent”

