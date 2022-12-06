Grant Denyer reveals shock health diagnosis and says doctors warned him he was going to die

Grant Denyer reveals shock health diagnosis and says doctors warned him he would die if he didn’t change his lifestyle: ‘My organs were running at seven percent’

Grant Denyer has revealed how doctors warned him he would die if he didn’t change his lifestyle.

The 45-year-old said he could ‘do whatever I wanted, wherever I wanted’, following his TV success, but a whirlwind life affected his health and he ended up with chronic fatigue syndrome.

‘I didn’t listen to my body; I had tremendous chronic fatigue,” he said brightly Come along for the ride podcast.

“There was a point when I went to the doctor and they examined my organs and tested them all and said they were running at about seven percent.”

And they said, “If you don’t do anything drastic, you’re going to die, and soon.” Then I was like, holy sh**, this is serious, I need to do something about this.”

Grant explained how he “forgot about success and ratings” and started focusing on his health.

It comes after Grant revealed how his battle with perfectionism has affected his life and career.

The former Sunrise weather forecaster said in July that he struggles with the “fear of not being good enough” but has developed effective strategies to cope.

Grant, a two-time winner of Dancing with the Stars, said in a candid Instagram post, “I’m flawed, I have many weaknesses, I struggle.”

He then explained how meditation helped.

‘I am a work in progress. I suffer from perfectionism, but with things like meditation or self-improvement, I don’t strive for perfection, but progress. That’s enough,” he added.

Grant’s television career has been filled with highs and lows.

His perfectionism has seen him crowned the winner of Channel Seven’s Dancing with the Stars twice, in 2006 and 2022.

He also hosted the competitive dance series from 2019 to 2020 on Channel 10.

Grant has struggled with an addiction to painkillers in the past, after breaking his back in a freak monster truck accident in 2008.

And in 2014, he checked into a wellness center in Thailand with his wife Chezzi.

The former Sunrise weather forecaster said he struggles with the “fear of not being good enough,” but has developed effective coping strategies, including meditation